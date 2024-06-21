DeVoe speaks at Port William High School reunion

Donald DeVoe, recent inductee into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame, spoke at the annual Port William High School alumni reunion. Submitted photo

The annual Port William High School alumni reunion was held on Saturday evening, June 1, at The Aging Up Center. There were 54 alumni and guests in attendance. The evening began with a social hour and registration, from 5 to 6 p.m., where guests gathered to reunite and reminisce at the memorabilia tables.

The presiding president, Mark Mason, began the dinner by welcoming everyone, followed by the invocation and Pledge of Allegiance. Guests were invited to partake of a delicious buffet meal, which was provided by The Aging Up Center. Everyone enjoyed this occasion to fellowship with long-time friends.

After dinner, Mason duly conducted the business meeting and then introduced the guest speaker, Donald DeVoe, known to his Port William schoolmates as “Don.” DeVoe is a recent inductee into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame. He began as a basketball star at Port William High School and had a large following of loyal fans. After graduating from OSU with an impressive athletic record, he continued developing his sports talent coaching at West Point Military Academy, and continuing on at the university level achieving numerous coaching honors.

DeVoe’s life was always about service to others by developing talents in the area of sports through his amazing skill and leadership ability. Guests were privileged to hear him share remarks and quips of personal experiences throughout his life.

Mason adjourned the evening by announcing that next year’s Port William Alumni Reunion will be Saturday, June 7, 2025, at The Aging Up Center.