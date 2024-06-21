I-71 accident causes delays, no injuries reported

WILMINGTON — A two-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 71 south of the US Route 68 exit Thursday night, resulting in a temporary road closure but no injuries.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post, the crash was reported at 10:14 p.m. and involved a rear-end collision caused by distracted driving.

Emergency services, including the State Highway Patrol and Emergency Medical Services (EMS), promptly arrived at the scene. The road remained closed until 12:10 a.m. Friday to allow for cleanup.

Motorists experienced delays during this period, but the highway has since been reopened, and traffic is now flowing smoothly.