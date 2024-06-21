Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Wilmington Schools BOE to hold meeting

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, June 24 at 7:15 a.m. The meeting will be held in the board room at central office, located at 341 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify the treasurer, Kim DeWeese, at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on June 24 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Port Authority finance committee to meet

The Clinton County Port Authority finance committee is set to meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 24 at the Wilmington Air Park, 173 Kavanaugh Drive. Proper ID is required for entry.

Port William-Liberty Joint Fire/EMS to hold special meeting

The Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District Board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, June 25 at 6 p.m. for the purpose of approving a deposit agreement. The meeting will be at the firehouse, 7211 North State Route 134, Wilmington.

SOESC board to consider reemployment

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board will hold a public meeting to consider the reemployment of Linda Mead as a superannuate to the same position from which she previously retired. The public meeting will occur on June 25 at 7 p.m. at the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, 3321 Airborne Road, Wilmington. All interested persons are invited to attend.

Community Action to hold board meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting on June 26 at 100 Commons Lane, Wilmington, at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.

Board of Elections to hold special meeting

The Clinton County Board of Elections gives notice the regular scheduled meeting on Wednesday, June 26 is cancelled. The next special meeting will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 9 a.m. for the purpose of regular business of the board, and any other business that may come before the board. The meeting will be held in the Clinton County Annex building, at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

County Budget Commission to hold special session

The Clinton County Budget Commission will meet in special session on Thursday, June 27 at 1 p.m. at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Room 204, Wilmington. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the existing Alternative Local Government Formula, as well as the options of reverting back to the State Statutory Formula or another version thereof. All the above is in accordance with Sections 5747.41 and 5747.53 of the Ohio Revised Code.

Board of DD changes meeting locations

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities approved a change in meeting location for its regular meetings scheduled on Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 19. The new meeting location will be 180 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington. All meetings will continue to be held at 12 p.m.