English Club learns about internationally-known Quaker sculptor

The June 7 meeting of the Clinton County English Club was held in the McCoy’s small party room. Twenty-one members and one guest were welcomed by hostesses Nancy Jones and Sharon Breckel. The tables were decorated with the theme of June brides.

President Carolyn Horan called the meeting to order. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Sharon Breckel delivered the blessing and a buffet luncheon was enjoyed.

Christine Snyder, educator and historian, presented a delightful and informative program about Eli Harvey and his brides. Snyder is the closest relative of Eli Harvey as a Hadley double cousin.

Eli Harvey was an internationally-known Quaker sculptor from Clinton County. He grew up in his family farmhouse above Todd’s Fork near the Springfield Meeting House, a son of recorded minister William Penn Harvey and Nancy Moore Henry. His farm life developed his strong work ethic. His desire to become an artist led him to teach himself to draw and paint. His talent was rewarded with his admission to the MacMicken University in Cincinnati, which began his incomparable art career. His personal life, however, was not as fortuitous.

He returned from Paris to marry his fiancée Mary Ann Baker at Glen Loch, Pa. in 1893. He and Mary traveled to New York as he worked on executing the sculptural decoration of the new Lion House at the New York Zoological Gardens, receiving much acclaim and commissions for his sculptures. Mary passed in September 1919. She was buried in her family plot in Malvern, Pa.

He corresponded with his distant cousin, Grace Harvey, who was an art photographer in California. Considering marriage, they agreed to meet in person in Omaha. The meeting was successful, and they married in June 1922, moving his bride to New York to continue his work in the art community. Grace, however, fell ill due to the cold New York weather and passed away in January of 1924. Her ashes were buried in the Harvey plot at Springfield Friends.

His third wife was introduced to him by a mutual friend: Edith James of Montclair, NJ, a Vassar graduate, a violist, and teacher of mathematics. They married in a double wedding ceremony with her sister in April of 1925. The couple traveled to New York, Paris, and California. He continued his art career until he passed at the age of 97 in 1957. Edith lived until 1978 and was buried alongside Eli in the Springfield family plot overlooking the farm of his childhood.

Roll call was answered by wedding memories. Minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. The treasurer report remained the same.

The sunshine report was given as cards and prayers have been sent to members unable to attend.

No old business. New business: upcoming new officer elections to be considered.

The next meeting will be July 5 at McCoy’s with Frances Sharp and Susan Henry, hostesses.