Fayetteville Road to close for pipe replacement

Beginning Monday, July 1, weather permitting, Fayetteville Road will be closed for a pipe replacement, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This pipe is located between Fairground Road and McJunkin Road in Marion Township, Clinton County. The last address accessible from the northwest (Fairground Road) is 1329 Fayetteville Road and the last address accessible from the southeast (McJunkin Road) is 1380 Fayetteville Road.

The project is anticipated to take two weeks, weather permitting.