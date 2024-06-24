ODOT weekly local construction update

Through the week ending June 29: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). All work will be contingent upon the weather.

For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

CONTINUING IMPACTS

I-71 Bridge Replacement – Bridge replacement on I-71 over Anderson Fork and Grassy Fork, between the S.R. 134 overpass and the Greene County line. Traffic is being maintained in two lanes in both direction during daytime hours. Single-lane closures may be in effect from 8 p.m. each night to 9 a.m. the following day.

I-71/S.R. 73 Bridge Maintenance – At the bridge on S.R. 73 over I-71. Shoulder closures, as well as intermittent lane restrictions, will be in effect at the overpass. Lane closures will be limited to evening and overnight hours.

NEW IMPACTS

S.R. 729 Culvert Replacement – Between Darbyshire Road and Snowhill Road, approximately three miles south of Sabina. S.R. 729 is closed for 30 days (through July 10), and while the route is closed, traffic will be detoured by way of U.S. 22 and S.R. 72.

S.R. 729 Bridge Replacement – Beginning Monday, June 24, S.R. 729 will be closed at the structure over Wilson Creek, between North Street and Dakin Chapel Road in the village of Sabina. The closure is scheduled to be in effect through mid-September, and traffic will be detoured by way of U.S. 22, S.R. 72, I-71, U.S. 35 and S.R. 435.