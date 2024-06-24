Pork Pride 4-H club holds June meeting

Isaac Chesney demonstrating his radio controlled stunt car at the Pork Pride 4-H club meeting. Submitted photos Molly Chesney with her stuffed dog named “Pluto” that she got at Children’s Hospital.

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, June 23. There were 19 in attendance.

President Stanley Chesney called the meeting to order at 6:16 p.m. Hannah Huff led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Molly Chesney led us in the 4-H Pledge. Shelby Robinson gave the secretary’s report. Isaac Chesney gave the treasurer’s report.

We discussed our fundraiser at Buffalo Wild Wings that was on Wednesday, June 5. We will do another fundraiser at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Isaac Chesney did a demonstration on his radio controlled stunt care. Molly Chesney did her demonstration on her stuffed dog named “Pluto” that she got from Children’s Hospital. Both did a wonderful job on their demonstrations.

We discussed sale card turn-in on Thursday of the fair for members selling animals. The DUNF form will be sent out before the fair to fill in for the members showing livestock. Wristband pickup is on Friday, July 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. We looked at members books and discussed Skillathon.

The meeting adjourned at 6:38 p.m. The group then enjoyed the wonderful snacks that Shelby Robinson provided.