Allen, Grehl promoted to CCSO sergeants

Sgt. John Grehl with Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. Submitted photos Sgt. Dewey Allen with Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr.

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. recently announced the promotions of Deputy Dewey Allen and Deputy John Grehl to the rank of sergeant.

Sgt. Allen is a veteran of 10 years with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Grehl has been with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office since 2023. Sgt. Grehl has over 35 years of law enforcement experience, including a stint as the chief of police in the Village of Sabina.

Fizer, Jr. said both sergeants have a wealth of knowledge and are well-respected by their peers and the community. He congratulated both men for their accomplishments and service to Clinton County.