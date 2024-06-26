Foursome wins at Elks with logjam at 7-under 29

The team of Gary DeFayette, Bill Ross, Rocky Long and Mike Shaw had a 7-under 29 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners eagled No. 2 and birdied Nos. 1, 4, 6, 7 and 8.

The rest of the field:

29: Dave Miller, Don Sicurella, Jeff Watkins, Jim Jones.

29: Cliff Doyle, Gary Bishop, John Philp, Rusty Smethwick.

29: Bruce Barrett, Jack Carson, Bob Vanzant.

33: Gerry Schultz, Fred Stern, Mark Hess, Kathy Keltner.

37: French Hatfield, Keith Houseman, Jim Doak, Jim Luck.