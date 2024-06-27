Blanchester High School alumni reunite

Blanchester High School alumni recently reunited at the Blanchester Senior Center. Back left to right: Dan Allen, John Chaney, Bernie Lower, Mark Conover, Terry Reynolds, Karen Gardener, Debbie S. Lansing, Rick Redden, Sarah Lansing, Doris Bandow, Ron Cook, Darla Meadors. Front left to right: Robert Houston, John Allen, Vickie Sewell, Lisa Loftin, Kent Osborne, Darlene Nelson Watson, Michelle Reagan, Teresa Barnett Gallinis. Submitted photo

It was an eventful weekend for Blanchester alumni. The Alumni Association kicked off the weekend on Friday evening, May 31 by hosting a Wildcat Alumni Mixer at the Blanchester Senior Center. Over 80 guests enjoyed reconnecting and reminiscing.

The Wildcat mascot, performed by student Seth Perkins, mingled with guests and posed for photo opportunities. It was well attended by Blanchester alumni and their spouses, coaches, teachers, and friends. The Blanchester Alumni Association followed up the mixer with its annual reunion banquet on Saturday evening, June 1 at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington, with 160 guests present.

The social hour entertainment included 70’s music, a slideshow of photos of Wildcat alumni who have passed in the last year produced by Bruce Cadwallader (’79), a display of Blanchester memorabilia organized and presented by Miriam Florea (’56) and Marilyn Wilson, a table dedicated to veterans displayed by Mary Crone Murphy (’72), while Laurel Oaks student photographer Kaylee Bates captured candid moments of long-time friends reuniting.

The room was festively decorated with school colors of blue and white tablecloths, balloons featuring the Wildcat mascot, and crystal centerpieces adorning each table.

President Ellen (Binkley) Hill, Class of 1978, officially opened the evening by welcoming everyone. The Blanchester Girl Scout Troop 45988 posted the colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Ashleigh Osborn (’21) shared her beautiful voice with the crowd by singing the National Anthem. The invocation was offered by Bryan Coleman (’82). Dinner was served and everyone enjoyed a delicious meal by the Roberts Centre.

The business portion of the evening began with Ellen (Binkley) Hill (’78) announcing the 2023 Alumni Scholarship recipients. The Alumni Executive Board presented two scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each to graduating seniors Seth Perkins (’24) and Hope Blankenbeckler (’24). The Class of 1974 awarded a scholarship of $1,270 to Collin Elston (’24). Proud family members and friends, who have helped these students along the way, were present to celebrate the scholarship recipients.

Ellen (Binkley) Hill (’78) introduced school administrators who were in attendance and the alumni executive committee members: president Ellen (Binkley) Hill (’78), vice president Ida (Sells) Miller (’81), treasurer Laura (LeMaster) Summers (’64), historian Bruce Cadwallader (’79), and secretary Beth (Snyder) Porter (’79). She explained that an election for new officers would be held, so ballots and surveys with ideas about future events were distributed as candidates introduced themselves. The relationship between the Alumni Association and the Blanchester Schools Foundation was also clarified.

Bruce Cadwallader (’79) explained the significance and symbolism of the Missing Man Table on display in honor of our Fallen Comrades, Missing in Action, or Prisoners of War. The alumni are proud to honor their classmates who served or are now serving in the U.S. military.

Ellen (Binkley) Hill (’78) offered a special welcome to the Class of 1974 in honor of their 50th reunion, and recognized other classes celebrating significant dates, such as 1954, 1964, 1984, 1994, 2004, and 2014. Ron Cook (’74) took time to reflect on the good old days at Blanchester schools and reminisce about the positive impacts of teachers, coaches, administrators and classmates throughout the years.

Fun awards and gift cards were given out for various categories. Wayne Houston (’74) received the award for traveling farthest (New Mexico) to attend the banquet. James Hunt (’54) received an award for being the alum from the earliest class. Debbie Lansing (‘74) received recognition for making the first donation to the Scholarship Fund. Finally, the award for the Youngest/Newest Alum to attend the banquet was given to Aaron Miller (’01).

Ellen (Binkley) Hill (’78) recognized the alumni executive committee members who were stepping down from their positions and time of service, then announced the results of the election.

The Blanchester Alumni Executive Committee for 2024-2025 includes: president Ida (Sells) Miller (’81), vice president Dianna Miller (’80), secretary Wendy Jo (Priest) Daugherty (’90), bookkeeper/event coordinator Barbara Davis (’81), and historian Kelly Bate (’85).

The business meeting was closed. Guests enjoyed time to visit and reconnect. Photos from the Wildcat Mixer and Alumni Banquet will be posted on Blanchester Schools Foundation website and Facebook. Many thanks go out to all who attended.

The Blanchester Alumni Association and the Blanchester Schools Foundation look forward to future reunions, aiming to keep the spirit of the Wildcats alive and provide a platform for generations of alumni to come together and celebrate their shared history.