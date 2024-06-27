Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Port Authority to hold special meeting

The Clinton County Port Authority will hold a special meeting Friday, June 28 at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park, 173 Kavanaugh Drive, in order to authorize an amendment to a lease. Proper ID is required for entry.

Clark Twp. Board of Trustees changes meeting date

The Clark Township Board of Trustees’ July 11 meeting date has been changed to July 16 at 7 p.m. in the township building.

Board of DD changes meeting locations

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities approved a change in meeting location for its regular meetings scheduled on Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 19. The new meeting location will be 180 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington. All meetings will continue to be held at 12 p.m.