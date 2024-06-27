Port Authority to receive $3.5M state grant

The Clinton County Port Authority applied for and received funds to initiate repairs to the second runway at the Wilmington Air Park. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Port Authority is one of several entities in the state that will receive funding from a unique, one-time $700 million fund established by the Ohio General Assembly.

According to a news release, the One-Time Strategic Community Investment Fund (OTSCIF) was created to fund meaningful and transformational projects that might not qualify as part of the state’s traditional capital budget. The Clinton County Port Authority applied for funds to initiate repairs to the second runway at the Wilmington Air Park.

“This state allocation provides the catalytic funds we need for our second runway reopening project,” said Port Authority Executive Director T. Alex Beres. “For years we’ve known that we’d need a significant funding source to allow us to begin the work of preserving and rehabilitating a major economic development asset for the region, and this does that.”

The application was supported with letters from community leaders and local businesses. Senator Bob Hackett’s office was a champion for the Wilmington Air Park application in the Ohio Senate, according to the release.

“This really is a once-in-a-lifetime additional opportunity to fund these critical projects,” said Hackett. “From making sure Wright Patterson Air Force Base has the backing for future economic development to simply making sure our community centers are a welcoming and safe place for our children and families, these dollars help build a foundation for a positive future here at home.”

Last used regularly in 2009, the shorter runway at the Wilmington Air Park was closed in 2010 as part of the transition of the property to the Port Authority. Working with the FAA, the runway has been closed but not removed from service for the past 14 years. LGSTX Services, contracted by the Port Authority to maintain the airport, has been diligent about keeping the runway and the area around it serviced and as safe as it can be from disrepair.

“Reopening the second runway will allow for eventual redundancy and operational efficiency in future years at the Air Park,” said Beres. “It also will increase our ability to market the Air Park to other tenants and flight operations.”

It is important to realize that opening the runway will take considerable time, and that it is likely to be completed in phases, according to officials. “The reopening process will take years, not months,” added Beres.

Evaluating refreshing the runway surface – 9,000 feet long and 150 feet wide – along with the accompanying taxiways, is just the start of the process. Additional work will be needed for painting, lighting and navigational aids. The OTSCIF funds will be an important and vital first step toward getting this work done, according to the release.

“We are tremendously grateful for the partnership and determination of Senator Hackett, as well as Senator Wilkin and Representative Dean, in working on behalf of Clinton County and the Wilmington Air Park to deliver these critical dollars to our region,” said Beres.

Clinton County received additional funding from the OTSCIF as well as funds in the Capital Bill, passed at the same time as the OTSCIF allocations.

A full list of One Time Strategic Community Investments projects by county can be found here: https://www.lsc.ohio.gov/assets/legislation/135/hb2/sr0/files/hb2-one-time-strategic-community-investment-fund-as-reported-by-senate-finance-135th-general-assembly.pdf.

A full list of the traditional Ohio State Capital Bill projects by county can be found here: https://www.lsc.ohio.gov/assets/legislation/135/hb629/ih0/files/hb629-capital-item-analysis-capital-projects-by-county-all-projects-in-house-finance-135th-general-assembly.pdf.

