Prairie Oaks gives back through stuffed animal collection

WILMINGTON — On Tuesday, Prairie Oaks Village held its second-annual Community Give-Back Event, bringing together residents to support local police and fire departments. The event focused on collecting stuffed animals for police and firefighters to give to children during difficult times, such as house fires, domestic violence situations, and car accidents.

“Our residents are excited to give back to the children of the community,” said Hazel Blomer, administrative assistant at Prairie Oaks Village. The community’s enthusiasm for the project was evident as they gathered for a special dinner to celebrate their contributions.

The staff at Prairie Oaks Village hosted the dinner to show their appreciation for the residents’ generosity. Many residents stood up during the event to express their gratitude for the opportunity to participate in such a meaningful initiative.

Community manager Bridget Proctor addressed the residents, expressing her gratitude and encouraging them to take pride in their efforts.

“I think you guys should all give yourselves a hand because it does feel good and fulfills our hearts whenever we can donate and give back to the community,” Proctor said.

The event also featured Wilmington Police Chief Bob Wilson and fire chief Andy Mason, who were present to collect the stuffed animals and spend time with the residents. Mason highlighted the importance of these donations, saying, “We will give them out to children on ambulances, or the kids that are scared. And if we’ve had fires and they cry for their toys left inside. So that’s some of what we would use these for.”

In appreciation of the residents’ generosity, a raffle was held for those who donated stuffed animals. The raffle winners included Shelby Kestler (first place), Betty Teboe (second place), Neil Dent (third place), and Betty Germann (fourth place). The winners were thrilled to receive gift cards as prizes.

Prairie Oaks Village, consisting of multiple buildings – Prairie View, Prairie Gardens, and Mulberry Place – has recently undergone renovations to provide affordable living options for persons who are 62 years of age or older, or for persons who are at least 18 years of age and physically disabled in need of accessible units.

“We are so excited to offer this income-based affordable living property to Wilmington and the surrounding communities,” said Blomer.

This community offers enriched living options such as secure building access, laundry facilities in each building, fitness and community areas, social and spiritual services, and organized resident activities, events, and programs. Residents and prospective tenants are encouraged to stop in to pick up applications and learn more about what Prairie Oaks Village has to offer.