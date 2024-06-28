County prepares for July 4 festivities

Clinton County is gearing up for a festive Fourth of July with a variety of events. Here are the confirmed festivities happening in the area so far:
Fireworks at J.W. Denver Williams Memorial Park
Date: Thursday, July 4
Time: After dusk
Location: J.W. Denver Williams Memorial Park in Wilmington
Blanchester Fourth of July Festival
Dates: Tuesday, July 2 – Thursday, July 4
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: 127 Broadway St., Blanchester
Hosted by: Blanchester Chamber of Commerce
The Blanchester Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Fourth of July Festival from July 2 to July 4 at 127 Broadway St. This year’s theme, “Thank a Farmer,” celebrates the hardworking individuals who keep the community fed and thriving. Join them for a grand parade on July 4 at 11 a.m., followed by a fireworks show at dusk.
The festival will feature a range of activities including:
– A cornhole tournament
– An array of vendors offering unique goods
– Mouthwatering food trucks serving a variety of delicious options
– Live music
– Parade
– Fireworks at dusk
Fourth of July Block Party Dinner
Date: Thursday, July 4
Time: 6-10 p.m.
Location: 72 W Sugartree St., Wilmington
On the evening of July 4, head over to 72 W. Sugartree St. This community dinner is open to everyone, especially those who could use a meal and a place to celebrate the holiday. The dinner is hosted by Leah Lorenz, who welcomes anyone interested in more information, volunteering, or making a donation to support the event. You can reach her by calling or texting 937-566-1475.
The block party will feature:
– A communal dinner for all attendees
– An opportunity to meet and connect with neighbors
– A festive atmosphere to enjoy the Fourth of July