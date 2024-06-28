County prepares for July 4 festivities

Clinton County is gearing up for a festive Fourth of July with a variety of events. Here are the confirmed festivities happening in the area so far:

Fireworks at J.W. Denver Williams Memorial Park

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: After dusk

Location: J.W. Denver Williams Memorial Park in Wilmington

Blanchester Fourth of July Festival

Dates: Tuesday, July 2 – Thursday, July 4

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: 127 Broadway St., Blanchester

Hosted by: Blanchester Chamber of Commerce

The Blanchester Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Fourth of July Festival from July 2 to July 4 at 127 Broadway St. This year’s theme, “Thank a Farmer,” celebrates the hardworking individuals who keep the community fed and thriving. Join them for a grand parade on July 4 at 11 a.m., followed by a fireworks show at dusk.

The festival will feature a range of activities including:

– A cornhole tournament

– An array of vendors offering unique goods

– Mouthwatering food trucks serving a variety of delicious options

– Live music

– Parade

– Fireworks at dusk

Fourth of July Block Party Dinner

Date: Thursday, July 4

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Location: 72 W Sugartree St., Wilmington

On the evening of July 4, head over to 72 W. Sugartree St. This community dinner is open to everyone, especially those who could use a meal and a place to celebrate the holiday. The dinner is hosted by Leah Lorenz, who welcomes anyone interested in more information, volunteering, or making a donation to support the event. You can reach her by calling or texting 937-566-1475.

The block party will feature:

– A communal dinner for all attendees

– An opportunity to meet and connect with neighbors

– A festive atmosphere to enjoy the Fourth of July