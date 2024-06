Great turn-out for Clinton-Massie youth volleyball camp

Clinton-Massie held its youth volleyball camp last week and “had a great turn-out” coach Brianna Machado said. Trey Uetrecht spoke at the camp and gave the campers words of encouragement for the upcoming season. Campers were Millie Snively, Aubrie Frommling, Almie Hoffman, Emma Dysert, Tayla Miller, Kinley Allen, Addalynne Knowlton, Addyson McKinney, Anna Evans, Azzailee Allen, Azaisha Allen, Emitt Burton, Abigail Ohler, Lily Ohler, Iris Ohler, Ashlynn Walker, Jayden Walker, Paisley Cliburn, Kayla Peters, Josie-Lou Horner, Bia Burton, Charlee Grieshop, Payton Young, Kailyn Flannery, Bethany Bazemore, Brynna Williams, Lily Zimmerman, Aurora Zimmerman, Shaelynn Simmons, Elsie Fricke, Clara Fricke, Chaylen Trampler, Kensley Ingle, Madison Flint, Emery Brabson, Emily Marler, Ella Swisher, Mia Skinner, Kali Harner, Kendall Burton, Hensley Shumaker, Sophia Cooper, Kaylee Hickey, Hailey McCormick, Josie Arledge, Claire Swindler, Tinsley Swindler, Sarah Russell, Lindsey Dillion, Willow Gannon, Lilliannah Lewis, Baylee Beckett, Malyn Roust, Audrina Diaz, Elle Copsey, Mackenzie Brinck. Coaches at the camp were Natalee Hillman, Aubrey Hoffman, Amanda Ohler, Katie Carey, Tyler Greathouse. High school helpers were Emma Redman, Peyton Owens, Addie Gibson, Brelee Addington, Sydney Schneder, Lila Theetge, Aubrey Sivert, Annalyse George, Macie Mellotte, Heaven Werner, Brooklynn Beckett, Bella Shivler, Mallory Grimm, Lilli Stroud, Madi Brinck, Maddie Tapp, Kat Drake, Hayden Shumaker, Kyndel Gasaway, Lyla Davis, Destinee Drake.

Submitted Photo