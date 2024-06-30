History Center welcomes Denehy descendants

Twelve descendants of the Denehy family recently visited the Clinton County History Center. Submitted photos The donated Denehy portrait, which features 37 members of John and Hanora Denehy’s family on April 21, 1918, provides a unique glimpse into the past and enriches the History Center’s museum collection.

The Clinton County History Center was honored to host a visit from 12 descendants of the Denehy family on June 12. The Denehy family, with roots in Sabina, originally immigrated from Ireland and has a rich history that is closely intertwined with the heritage of Clinton County. This special visit was marked by the generous donation of a valuable 1918 Denehy family portrait, a treasured piece of local history.

The visit was arranged by Patrick O’Leary, a descendant residing in Lexington, Ky. His efforts in coordinating the visit ensured that family members from various parts of the country could reconnect with their ancestral roots and contribute to the preservation of their family’s history.

During their visit, the Denehy descendants viewed the History Center’s museum collection and learned more about the historical significance of their family and the region. A highlight of the visit was allowing the family to view a 1903 friendship quilt which was donated to the museum by Brenda Haley. The quilt features many of the Denehy family’s names embroidered in the material and is over 120 years old.

The donated Denehy portrait, which features 37 members of John and Hanora Denehy’s family on April 21, 1918, provides a unique glimpse into the past and enriches the History Center’s museum collection. Originally discovered in local resident Jim Gumley’s basement and later digitized by History Center staff so copies could be shared with other relatives, the donation captures a moment in time from the early 20th century in Clinton County, offering insights into the fashion, culture, and family life of that era.

“We are deeply grateful to the Denehy descendants for their generous donation and for choosing to entrust this invaluable piece of their heritage to the museum,” said Shelby Boatman, executive director of the Clinton County History Center. “This portrait will not only enhance our exhibits but also serve as a tangible connection between the present and the past for our visitors.”

The addition of the 1918 Denehy family portrait underscores the importance of community involvement in the mission of the Clinton County History Center. The History Center invites the public to visit and view the newly-donated portrait, along with other fascinating exhibits that chronicle the history of Clinton County and its residents on Thursdays and Fridays between 1-4 p.m. or Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information about the Clinton County History Center, upcoming events, and ways to support its mission, please visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org or contact them at 937-382-4684.