BHS Class of 1964 celebrates 60th reunion

These 1964 Blanchester Wildcats had a busy weekend celebrating 60 years starting with the mixer on May 31 at the Blanchester Senior Center. They were the first class to graduate 100 students at Blanchester. From left to right, Gary Kuhnhenn, Jim Shultz, Les Kinmon, Barbara Witt Culberson, Cheryl Johnson Elmore, Lillian Myers Flora, Mascot, Laura LeMaster Summers, Lucy Cook Lower and Jerry Davis. Submitted photos The Blanchester Wildcats Class of 1964 has had six reunions since their graduation day, including celebrating all of them turning 75 in 2021. Most of these people in these pictures have attended every reunion. From left to right, Ellen Spence, Cheryl Johnson Elmore, Lillian Myers Flora, Jerry Davis, Jim Shultz, Barb Witt Culberson, Gary Kunhenn, and Laura LeMaster Summers.

