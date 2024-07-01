Buckeye Girls State participants honored

Three locals attending Buckeye Girls State were recently honored by the Blanchester American Legion Auxiliary, Marion Post 179. From left to right, the honorees Mary Chapin, Emily Paugh, and Audri Byrom with Joyce Kelly of the auxiliary. Submitted photo

Blanchester American Legion Auxiliary, Marion Post 179, held a reception for the ladies attending Buckeye Girls State Sunday, June 23 at the Blanchester Municipal Building. Honored from Girls State were: Audri Byrom, Mary Chapin, and Emily Paugh.

These young ladies were selected for their qualities of strong leadership, high moral character, scholastic achievement, exemplary citizenship and a desire to learn.

Buckeye Girls State is a fast-paced program of mock government at the state, county, and city levels. The main objective is to train young people who have completed their junior year in high school in duties, rights, and privileges of citizenship by providing attendees the opportunity to actively participate in a democratic form of government. Buckeye Girls State was sponsored by Peoples Bank.

The American Auxiliary is a veterans’ support organization which focuses on three major areas: veterans, young people, and the community. Anyone interested in joining or contributing to this organization may contact Joyce Kelly, [email protected].