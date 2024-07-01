Dr. Sharp speaks at Six and Twenty Book Club meeting

The Six and Twenty Book Club met at the First Christian Church on June 28. Faye Mahaffey was program leader for the day. Her book for circulation, “The Bull in the Darkness and the One-eyed Dog,” written by Robert T. Sharp, DVM, is a collection of some of his most memorable country animal cases — many funny, some almost unbelievable, and others thought-provoking.

A lifelong Ohio resident, Robert Sharp graduated from Miami University. He served in the U.S. Air Force for five years and then attended Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine and received his DVM degree in 1979 and has practiced in Hillsboro since graduation.

Dr. Sharp’s first book, “No Dogs in Heaven? Scenes from the life of a Country Veterinarian” was also a collection of encounters with animal patients of all kinds.

Dr. Sharp was guest speaker for the afternoon and first spoke to the members about the importance of writing daily. He emphasized the importance of telling our own stories so future generations will be able to learn about their ancestors. He also talked about writing a monthly column for the Country Living Magazine, “Ask a County Vet” for five years and the lasting friendships from that experience.

Dr. Sharp concluded his program by reading several stories from his first book. It was evident from the very first story that he wrote that this boy from the city was getting some important lessons about being a large animal country vet.

A lively discussion followed that program.

Sally Buchanan was the hostess for the afternoon. She invited everyone to the beautifully decorated tea table with wildflowers as a centerpiece. Members enjoyed Caprese skewers, macaroon, assorted nuts and candy, and iced tea and coffee.