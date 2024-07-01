Girl Scout volunteers recognized with awards

Michelle Stewart-Appreciation Pin and Jessica Lucas- Appreciation Pin Submitted photos Bailey Cooper-Green Badge of Courage and Lori Ponder-Volunteer of Excellence Stephanie Elaine Miller-Service Team Star and Ida Sells Miller - Appreciation

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio recently awarded seven of Whip Poor Will Service Unit 448 Blanchester/ Morrow area volunteers for going over and above their volunteer duties.

The Whip Poor Will area has 26 troops, according to a news release.

“To have this many women from one area earn awards is outstanding,” the release states. “We are proud of the area leaders who give so much to enrich the lives of girls who will become our future leaders impacting our/their communities.”

Award winners were:

Michelle Stewart – Appreciation Pin and Jessica Lucas – Appreciation Pin

Bailey Cooper – Green Badge of Courage and Lori Ponder – Volunteer of Excellence

Stephanie Elaine Miller – Service Team Star and Ida Sells Miller – Appreciation

Unable to attend and not pictured was Kara Davenport receiving – Appreciation Pin. Kara is the troop leader of Carolyn Koch, Blanchester’s valedictorian, earning the prestigious Yeager Scholarship to Marshall University this year.

Appreciation Pin

Recognizes a volunteer for outstanding service to one service unit or geographic area.

Green Badge of Courage

Recognizes a volunteer who has performed a courageous act or met a challenge in a creative way within their role as a Girl Scout volunteer.

Volunteer of Excellence

For outstanding service, while partnering directly with the girls to implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through the use of Girl Scout Journeys, the Girls Guide to Girl Scouting, the Volunteer Toolkit, or any other GSUSA resource.

Service Team Star

Recognizes a volunteer who is currently or has been a service unit team member or appointed administrative volunteer, who has helped a service unit achieve one of their core responsibilities: recruit and retain members, direct support to leaders and girls educating community about Girl Scouting, act as a communication center for Girl Scout volunteers provide activities that reflect the Girl Scout Leadership Experience or providing ongoing coaching and education to volunteers.