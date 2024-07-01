Reed graduates cum laude from Baldwin Wallace University

BEREA, OHIO — Caleb Reed, a graduate of Wilmington High School, graduated cum laude from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a bachelor of science: business information systems.

While the reverberations of COVID-19 have faded, Baldwin Wallace University’s 174th commencement exercises noted how the pandemic shaped the college experience for students who completed high school when the pandemic upended the world.

With in-person high school graduation ceremonies canceled that spring, the pomp and pageantry celebrating the BW Class of 2024 on Saturday, May 4, was a first for 638 graduates earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

