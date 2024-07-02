191st Clinton Co. Fair set to begin

Preparations are underway for the 191st Clinton County Fair, running from July 6 to 13. This year’s fair will feature new attractions, live music, and classic events, promising a week of fun and entertainment for all ages. Clinton County Fairgrounds Facebook Preparations are underway for the 191st Clinton County Fair, running from July 6 to 13. This year’s fair will feature new attractions, live music, and classic events, promising a week of fun and entertainment for all ages. Clinton County Fairgrounds Facebook Preparations are underway for the 191st Clinton County Fair, running from July 6 to 13. This year’s fair will feature new attractions, live music, and classic events, promising a week of fun and entertainment for all ages. Clinton County Fairgrounds Facebook Preparations are underway for the 191st Clinton County Fair, running from July 6 to 13. This year’s fair will feature new attractions, live music, and classic events, promising a week of fun and entertainment for all ages. Clinton County Fairgrounds Facebook

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Fair is set to return for its 191st year, running from July 6-13, and promises to offer a mix of new features and classic attractions for all ages. Gates open daily at 8 a.m., welcoming families and fair goers to a week filled with fun and entertainment.

On Saturday, July 6, the opening ceremonies will be at 11 a.m. at the front gate officially opening the fair.

This year, visitors will notice several improvements designed to enhance their experience. A new announcer stand, upgraded speakers in the swine and cattle barns, and newly-installed WiFi and camera systems are all set to be ready just in time for the fair.

John Cooper, president of the Board of Directors, shared his excitement about these upgrades. “We’ve put in a lot of time and effort to ensure everything is top-notch this year,” said Cooper.

There is a $10 daily entry fee that covers the cost of rides, parking, grandstand seating, and entertainment. Children 5 and under get in free. To improve parking, additional staff have been hired, and two new parking lots across from the main area will provide more space for visitors, explained Cooper.

Veterans and seniors over 60 can enjoy free admission on Tuesday, July 9, thanks to sponsorship by the American Legion Post 49. This day of recognition is just one of the many special events planned for the fair. Music lovers will be treated to multiple performances throughout the week, including “The Filthy Heathens” on Saturday, July 6 at 7 p.m., Gospel Night on Sunday, July 7 at 7 p.m., and performances by Jacob William and Jason Michael Carroll on Monday, July 8. Additional local bands, sponsored by NAPA, will also perform each night at 7 p.m.

A special highlight this year is the third-annual A Day in the Ring event on July 12. Presented by the Clinton County 4-H program, friends of the 4-H program and the American Legion Post 49, this event provides disabled community members ages 10 and up the opportunity to show at the Clinton County Fair. Participants will be mentored by 4-H teen leaders experienced in showing livestock, sharing their love of 4-H livestock projects.

The fair will also feature OHHA harness racing, night pulls, and an International Professional Rodeo. “This rodeo is no joke; it’s professional and the real deal,” Cooper emphasized. The demolition derby and the NTPA Tractor Pulls are always a crowd favorite, and are set to be another highlight this year. Cooper assured that great safety measures are in place, and the fair works closely with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office to ensure a safe environment for all.

An exhibit from the Clinton County Historical Society will take visitors on a journey back in time with photos and information from fairs of yesteryear. This exhibit celebrates the rich history of the fair and its importance to the community. Cooper highlighted the fair’s role in fostering community spirit and supporting youth organizations like 4-H and FFA.

“It’s great for the 4-H and FFA kids. It teaches them hard work and how to win and lose right. Families come together, and it’s nice reconnecting with people,” he said. “The fair is a vital part of our community, teaching valuable lessons and providing a place for everyone to connect and support one another.”

Cooper also extended gratitude to some of the fair’s sponsors, including NAPA, ATSG, American Legion Post 49, The Andersons, Busam Ford, R&L, and Azek (TimberTech). “We really couldn’t do it without the amazing support from the community,” he said. “Especially in this day and age, we have to have sponsorships. There are a lot of things that people don’t even realize that cost us, and they are costing more and more every year.”

Efforts have been made to improve advertising with billboards and radio spots to ensure vendor success. “The better they do, the better we also do,” Cooper explained. He acknowledged the challenges brought by the pandemic and expressed gratitude to Kissel Amusement Company, the ride company they use. “Many ride companies were taken out due to COVID,” Cooper noted.

A special feature this year is Kissel Cares on July 9 from 12-1 p.m., which will offer rides with no lights or sounds for those who have sensory processing issues.

For more information or to become a sponsor, visit www.clintoncountyfairgrounds.com. A full schedule of events is available at the fairgrounds office, located at 958 W. Main St., Wilmington, Ohio 45177. Vehicle entrance is via the Nelson Avenue entrance.