Fur and Feather 4-H club prepares for county fair

The Fur and Feather 4-H club’s members and advisors. Submitted photo

The Clinton County Fur and Feather 4-H Club met recently to clean and prepare the rabbit barn on the fairgrounds for the upcoming county fair.

Many thanks to the advisors, members and parents who annually prepare the barn for the multiple rabbit shows and activities in the barn during fair week.

The last meeting before fair was held June 26 and included a carry-in dinner enjoyed by all. Important reminders for fair included: members need to get their fair wristbands this Friday, July 5 between 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the Expo Center, check-in for fair breeding and market rabbits is Tuesday, July 9 from 9-11 a.m.

The fair show will be on Wednesday, July 10 and includes breeding, market and showmanship. An open youth show is Thursday, July 11. The rabbit judging contest and Breed ID contest will be held on Friday, July 12. The cull buyer for rabbits will pick up rabbits on Thursday, July 11 at 5 p.m.