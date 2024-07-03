Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Port Authority Human Resources Committee to hold meeting

The Clinton County Port Authority Human Resources Committee will hold a meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 8 at the Wilmington Air Park Port Authority offices, 173 Kavanaugh Drive, Wilmington.

Clinton Co. LEPC to hold special meeting

The Clinton County Local Emergency Planning Committee will hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 11 at 8 a.m. to discuss a proposed Commodity Flow Study for the county. This meeting will take place at the Administrative Campus (1850 Davids Drive, Suite 204, Wilmington). For more information, please contact Thomas Breckel with Clinton County EMA at (937) 382-6673.

Park Board to meet

The county park board will meet on Thursday, July 11 at 2 p.m. in the training room 204 at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Wilmington.

Clark Twp. Board of Trustees changes meeting date

The Clark Township Board of Trustees’ July 11 meeting date has been changed to July 16 at 7 p.m. in the township building.

Board of DD changes meeting locations

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities approved a change in meeting location for its regular meetings scheduled on Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 19. The new meeting location will be 180 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington. All meetings will continue to be held at 12 p.m.