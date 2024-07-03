Suddenly surging Reds whip up on Yankees again 3-2 Suddenly surging Reds whip up on Yankees again 3-2 Suddenly surging Reds whip up on Yankees again 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Abbott took a two-hit shutout into the seventh inning and reliever Fernando Cruz got Aaron Judge to ground into a pivotal double play, pitching the Cincinnati Reds past the struggling New York Yankees 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Noelvi Marte hit a two-run homer and Stuart Fairchild also connected for the Reds, who handed Carlos Rodón (9-6) his fourth straight loss. They’ve won consecutive one-run games at Yankee Stadium to ensure their first series victory since June 6-9.

Cincinnati was 0-4-2 in its previous six series since taking three of four games from the Chicago Cubs.

Anthony Volpe ended an 0-for-18 slump with a two-run double in the seventh off Cruz, who then threw a wild pitch and walked Juan Soto that put runners at the corners in a 3-2 game.

But after a visit from pitching coach Derek Johnson, the right-hander got Judge to ground into an around-the-horn double play that ended the inning. A fired-up Cruz gave a huge fist pump and shouted with joy as he came off the mound.

The streaking Judge began the day leading the majors in homers (32), RBIs (83) and OPS (1.158).

Justin Wilson struck out pinch-hitter Trent Grisham with two on to end the eighth. Alexis Díaz earned his 19th save in 21 tries, inducing a double-play grounder from Volpe that erased a leadoff walk in a hitless ninth.

New York (54-34) lost for the 12th time in 16 games and fell to 0-5-1 in its last six series.

Abbott (8-6) was charged with one run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings, improving to 5-1 in his past six starts.

Tyler Stephenson singled in the Cincinnati second and Marte drove an 0-1 fastball just inside the left-field foul pole for his fourth major league homer and first this season, snapping a career-worst 0-for-16 slump.

The rookie third baseman returned last Thursday from an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. After going 3-for-5 in his first game back, Marte began the night batting .150 with two RBIs.

Fairchild was out in front of a full-count slider leading off the fifth, but he lofted it 362 feet into the left-field corner for his fifth home run.

Those were the only three hits permitted by Rodón, who rebounded somewhat from three ugly outings in a row. The two-time All-Star struck out eight and walked two in 5 1/3 innings — but it wasn’t the result he was seeking.

Removed after 95 pitches, Rodón walked slowly off the mound to mild applause from a sellout crowd of 47,646 on Fireworks Night and yelled into his glove as he approached the dugout. The $162 million lefty is 0-4 with a 10.89 ERA in his last four starts after going 7-0 with a 2.28 ERA in his previous seven.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (finger blister) threw 20 pitches against hitters and is scheduled to throw a bullpen in a few days. He remains on track to come off the injured list and start next Tuesday against Colorado. … RF Blake Dunn was recalled from Triple-A Louisville and batted ninth in his Yankee Stadium debut. INF/OF Levi Jordan was optioned to Louisville. Dunn made his major league debut for Cincinnati in early June, appearing in seven games with three starts in left field. He went 1 for 10 with a double. He was on the Triple-A injured list from June 23-29 with a laceration after getting hit in the face by a pitch.

Yankees: Soto appeared a bit shaken up after his right arm and shoulder banged into the chain-link portion of the right-field fence as he made a catch in the second inning. He stayed in the game. Soto was elected Wednesday night to his fourth All-Star Game, his first as a starter.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Frankie Montas (3-6, 4.23 ERA) faces one of his former teams in the series finale Thursday afternoon. Montas is 1-6 in 13 starts since April 9, but he’s often pitched in hard luck with little run support lately. RHP Marcus Stroman (7-3, 3.29) goes for New York.

