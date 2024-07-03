WSF presents 2024 Williams Excellence in Teaching Awards

2024 Wilmington Schools Foundation Williams Excellence in Teaching Award honorees (left to right): Wilmington High School teacher Anna Welch, Wilmington Middle School teacher Amber Dorsch, Denver Place Elementary teacher Justin Stout, Roy E. Holmes Elementary teacher Emily Wiswell, and East End Elementary teacher Ciara McGee. Submitted photo

The Wilmington Schools Foundation presented the 2024 Williams Excellence in Teaching Awards to five Wilmington City Schools educators at the staff recognition breakfast at the conclusion of the 2023-2024 school year, according to a news release.

The Williams Excellence in Teaching Award was established in 1995 by the Wilmington High School Class of 1945, honoring the memory of two devoted Wilmington teachers, Woodrow and Esther Williams, who dedicated their professional lives to excellence in education. The awards are given each year to teachers who reflect the enthusiasm, dedication, preparation, and inspiration the Williams exhibited. Five educators were recognized this year as recipients of the 2024 Williams Excellence in Teaching Award.

Natalie Harmeling, director of pupil services, spoke of the East End Elementary nominee, Ciara McGee, who teaches preschool in the district. McGee was praised for her unwavering dedication and compassionate approach as a preschool teacher. Her ability to cater to diverse needs within her classroom, coupled with her commitment to continuous learning and growth, positions her as a remarkable leader in her field, shaping the future of the youngest learners with warmth and expertise.

Marilee Tanner, principal of Roy E. Holmes Elementary, spoke about second grade teacher Emily Wiswell. Tanner shared that Wiswell’s commitment to nurturing academic and social growth, fostering strong relationships with students through shared hopes and dreams, and her passion for literacy not only enrich the classroom experience, but also contribute to the development of productive citizens within the community.

Cortney Karshner-Rethmel, principal at Denver Place Elementary, recognized fourth grade science teacher Justin Stout. Stout, known affectionately as the “Disney World Dad of 4th Grade” is celebrated for his engaging hands-on approach to teaching science, incorporating captivating activities and sharing his explorations from trips worldwide, ultimately fostering a love for science among his students.

Wilmington Middle School Principal Jennifer Martin spoke of eighth grade science teacher Amber Dorsch. Martin shared that Dorsch is a valuable addition to the Wilmington Middle School staff, demonstrating passion for science and fostering strong relationships with students, exhibiting excellent classroom management skills, and making a positive impact on student learning and growth.

Samantha Woodruff, principal at Wilmington High School, recognized high school science teacher, Anna Welch, by sharing that Welch is an enthusiastic and compassionate educator who fosters a positive and engaging learning environment through her attentive approach, integrating various activities and hands-on experiments in her science classes. She makes meaningful connections with students, exemplified by her dedication to their academic and personal growth earning her recognition as a shining light within the school community.

These five dedicated and deserving teachers were awarded framed certificates of honor and presented with a financial gift of $200 each from the Wilmington Schools Foundation, to be used for their classrooms.

The Wilmington Schools Foundation is a nonprofit organization that was established in 1988 dedicated to enhancing educational opportunities and supporting students, teachers, and staff within the Wilmington City School District. The Foundation supports the district by raising funds, providing grants and scholarships, supporting innovative programs, fostering community engagement, and maintaining alumni relations. This Foundation is committed to helping to enrich the educational experience for students and ensure that staff have the support they need to excel in their roles across the district. To learn more about the Foundation, email [email protected].