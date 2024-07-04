Wilmington fireworks moved to Friday due to potential of severe weather

WILMINGTON — Due to the potential of severe weather, tonight’s fireworks display in Wilmington has been rescheduled to Friday, July 5 at the same time and location. The display is scheduled to begin after dusk at J.W. Denver Williams Memorial Park.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, two rounds of storms are expected — one in the early afternoon and another in the late afternoon/early evening. There is an increased potential for damaging winds and perhaps a tornado or two, as well as localized flooding, particularly with the second round.