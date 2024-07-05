County courthouse set for new phase of renovations

WILMINGTON — The historic Clinton County Courthouse is set for a new phase of renovations — focusing on upgrading office spaces to improve functionality and efficiency. At Monday morning’s county commissioners’ meeting, the commissioners reviewed five requests for qualifications (RFQs) from different architects for the renovations but have not yet selected one.

The courthouse, completed in 1919 and widely recognized as one of Ohio’s most beautiful courthouses, last underwent major renovations in 2016 with a $5.2 million project that included new roofing, exterior cleaning, a new HVAC system, and new windows.

“The recent relocation of many non-court offices to an administrative campus in 2023 has created much-needed space for meeting rooms, office expansion, and future court space at the courthouse,” the Clinton County Commissioners said in a statement.

Project Background

Preliminary discussions have taken place, and tentative future space assignments have been determined for reassigning office space within the courthouse. The renovations aim to ensure efficiency and functionality in the organization of offices, ADA access, safety, and flexibility for future space needs. While the office space itself is not specifically historical, the renovation must be sensitive to the historic nature of the overall building.

Project Scope

The scope of the project includes:

-Reviewing space assignments for efficiency of layout and storage needs

-Evaluating and ensuring ADA compliance for restrooms and offices

-Cost estimating

-Creating drawings, specifications, and construction bid documents

Additionally, the project may involve managing the construction process and overseeing the contractor’s work with regular on-site visits to ensure progress and expectations are met. Further evaluations may identify other necessary repairs to the courthouse.

The selected firm will provide regular updates to the Board of Commissioners throughout the project during public session appointments through a combination of phone and in-person updates. The commissioners emphasized the importance of these renovations for the courthouse’s functionality and the community. The community can expect a more organized and accessible courthouse that preserves its historical charm while meeting contemporary needs.

More updates will be provided as the project progresses.