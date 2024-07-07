Members of the Clinton County Fair Board, county commissioners, and supporters gather for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the 191st Clinton County Fair on Saturday morning. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Clinton Co. Fair celebrates its 191st year Commissioner Mike McCarty speaks at the opening ceremony of the 191st Clinton County Fair, highlighting the fair’s longstanding tradition and impact on the community. John Gomez, Southwest Regional Liaison for the State Treasurer’s Office, delivers a message from Treasurer Robert Sprague at the opening ceremony of the 191st Clinton County Fair. Chad Seaman (left) accepts an award from Fair Board President John Cooper at the opening ceremony of the 191st Clinton County Fair, recognizing his longstanding support and contributions to the Agricultural Society and 4-H program. Scenes from the fair’s opening ceremony. Scenes from the fair’s opening ceremony.

The Clinton County Fair celebrated the start of its 191st year with an opening ceremony Saturday morning, marking the official first day of the fair. The event featured speeches from community leaders and the presentation of awards to notable supporters of the fair.

The ceremony began with John Cooper, president of the fair board, who welcomed attendees and highlighted the significance of the fair’s longstanding tradition. He was joined by John Gomez, the Southwest Regional Liaison for the State Treasurer’s Office, who delivered a message from Treasurer Robert Sprague. Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty also took the stage, expressing his enthusiasm for the fair’s impact on the community and emphasizing the importance of the fair’s 191-year history.

An important part of the ceremony was the recognition of individuals and a business that contributed significantly to the fair’s success. Ryan Frommling of Ag Pro was honored with an award for his company’s ongoing support. Cooper praised Ag Pro, saying, “They are always there when we need them. If we need equipment, they are always quick, and they are very much appreciated.”

Frommling expressed his gratitude, saying, “It’s been great for us to see the community take us in and to provide good customer service and a business for the community, but also an opportunity to give back, so I appreciate you guys.”

Another highlight was the award presentation to Chad and Dave Seaman, longtime supporters of the Agricultural Society and the 4-H program. Cooper acknowledged their contributions, noting, “Chad and Dave Seaman have been longtime supporters of the Ag Society and 4-H program. They both served on the beef committee for many years. Chad still serves on the committee doing great work and also does construction for the Senior Fair board. Chad and Dave are in the construction business. Chad and his wife, Stephanie, own and operate McCarty’s Gardens. We would like to thank you guys, and we appreciate all that you do.”

While Dave Seaman could not attend the ceremony, Chad Seaman was present to accept the award.