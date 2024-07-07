Clinton Co. Fair Horse Show held over weekend

Ava Wright showing her horse Pocos Purdy Hot in showmanship during Saturday’s Clinton County Fair Horse Show. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal photos For the first time, Horseless Horse 4-Hers got to experience what it’s like in the show ring with the help of a mentor. Pictured are C. Rapps with her mentor Jena Hanlon and Jena’s horse, Luke at the Minutes. Jenna Hanlon was the Invitational Sr Sweepstakes Showmanship winner and will be the equine representative in the showmanship sweepstakes contest. She is pictured with her horse Luke at the Minutes and, from left to right: the 2024 Jr Fair Court member Mckenzey DeBord, Princess for a Day Emma Ruth Lewis, and 2024 Beef Ambassador Bella Earley. Kaylin Fawcett riding her horse Gisele in horsemanship. Fowler Memorial Horsemanship Championship trophy was won by Olivia Hatter pictured here atop her horse Lil Lo Lita. Kami Kile and her horse Houdini competing in barrel racing. Hailey Drigotas and her horse Sweep Along Rose completing in pole bending. Aisley Czaika won the Ed Reed Memorial Contesting trophy. She is pictured with her horse Tinky Bar Three. Kairi Hutchinson competing in a jumping class with her horse Gray Mare at Sunday’s Clinton County Fair Horse Show. Hannah Burgess competing with her horse Martagon Lily. Wayne Smith Championship Showmanship trophy winner Olivia Hatter pictured with her horse Lil Lo Lita. Jenna Hanlon, pictured atop her horse Luke at the Minutes, was the winner of the Sabina Saddle and Spur Pleasure trophy and the Roger Walker Memorial Equitation Championship trophy. She is pictured with Princess of the Day Gacie Garcia and the 2024 Beef Ambassador Bella Earley.

Ava Wright showing her horse Pocos Purdy Hot in showmanship during Saturday’s Clinton County Fair Horse Show.

For the first time, Horseless Horse 4-Hers got to experience what it’s like in the show ring with the help of a mentor. Pictured are C. Rapps with her mentor Jena Hanlon and Jena’s horse, Luke at the Minutes.

Jenna Hanlon was the Invitational Sr Sweepstakes Showmanship winner and will be the equine representative in the showmanship sweepstakes contest. She is pictured with her horse Luke at the Minutes and, from left to right: the 2024 Jr Fair Court member Mckenzey DeBord, Princess for a Day Emma Ruth Lewis, and 2024 Beef Ambassador Bella Earley.

Kaylin Fawcett riding her horse Gisele in horsemanship.

Fowler Memorial Horsemanship Championship trophy was won by Olivia Hatter pictured here atop her horse Lil Lo Lita.

Kami Kile and her horse Houdini competing in barrel racing.

Hailey Drigotas and her horse Sweep Along Rose completing in pole bending.

Aisley Czaika won the Ed Reed Memorial Contesting trophy. She is pictured with her horse Tinky Bar Three.

Kairi Hutchinson competing in a jumping class with her horse Gray Mare at Sunday’s Clinton County Fair Horse Show.

Hannah Burgess competing with her horse Martagon Lily.

Wayne Smith Championship Showmanship trophy winner Olivia Hatter pictured with her horse Lil Lo Lita.

Jenna Hanlon, pictured atop her horse Luke at the Minutes, was the winner of the Sabina Saddle and Spur Pleasure trophy and the Roger Walker Memorial Equitation Championship trophy. She is pictured with Princess of the Day Gacie Garcia and the 2024 Beef Ambassador Bella Earley.