8-under par wins July 1 outing at Elks 797 Golf Club

The team of Jim Jones, Jack Carson and Rusty Smethwick had an 8-under par 27 July 1 and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners eagled No. 11 and posted birdies on Nos. 10, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 18.

The rest of the field:

29: Dick Wical, Rocky Long, John Faul, Bob Vanzant.

29: John Philp, Carl Wright, Jim Doak, Tom Rickey.

29: Gary DeFayette, Don Sicurella, Gerry Schultz, Kathy Keltner.

29: Eric Keltner, Fred Stern, Gary Bishop.

30: Bill Ross, Mark Hess, Marty Miller, Herb Johnson.

32: D Bullock, Mike Shaw, Cliff Doyle, Frenchie Hatfield.