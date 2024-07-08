Clinton Co. Fair judging results

The following are judging results from Saturday, July 6 at the Clinton County Fair:
Photography Level 1
1st – Thomas Clefford, 2nd – Claire Swindler, 3rd – Janey King, 4th – Zayne Maher, 5th – Bristol McCracken, 6th – Jackon Dean
Photography Level 2
1st – Autum Joseph, 2nd – Josey King
Scrapbooking
Junior Scrapbooking
1st – Isabella Cullen, 2nd – Myla Olds-Stewart, 3rd – Amelia Hemmerle, 4th – Isabella Daniels
Senior Scrapbooking
1st – Hayley Lane
Flowers & Vegetables
How Does Your Garden Grow
1st – Isabella Daniels & Marilyn Hatfield, 2nd – Maya Murphy
Overall Flower – Marilyn Hatfield
Grow Your Own Vegetables Sr.
1st – Warren Murphy
Grow Your Own Vegetables Jr.
1st – Sadie Nickell, 2nd – Elaina Achtermann, 3rd -Jack Buckley, 4th – Quinton Jones, 5th – Jamison Mathews
Growing with the Seasons – Vegetables
1st – Warren Murphy
Canning & Freezing
1st – Maya Murphy
OVERALL VEGETABLE – Sadie Nickell
Edible Landscapes
1st – Lilly Pinkerton, 2nd – Eli Anderson, 3rd – Lydia Murphy
Woodworking
Measuring Up Junior 8-13 yrs. Old
1st – Isaac Stone, 2nd – Quinton Jones, 3rd – Thomas Stone, 4th – Evan Hilderbrandt, 5th – Reagan Bene, 6th – Averie Zygowicz
Nailing It Together Jr. (8-13 yrs)
1st – Drew Davenport, 2nd – Austin Bene
Nailing It Together Senior (14 yrs and over)
1st – Graddy Boggs, 2nd – Carter Updike, 3rd – Carolyn Koch
Creative Arts – Seniors sponsored by Chester Herdsman 4-H Club
1st Place and State Representative – Logan Shumaker, 2nd – Jennifer Anderson, 3rd – Hayley Lane, 4th – Marli Pirman, 5th – Tifa Wise, 6th – Andrew Briggs
Creative Arts – Junior sponsored by The Klingensmith Family
1st Place and State Fair Representative – Avery Shumaker
2nd – Harper Furnish, 3rd – Clara Wise, 4th – Chloe Wilson, 5th – Emma Bean
Self-Determined Creative Arts – 1st Place and State Fair Representative – Rebekah Davenport
You Can Quilt – Junior (ages 8-13)
1st place – William Dean
Self-Determined Quilting
1st – Addison Swope
Cake Decorating Junior – Ages 8-13
Beginner Junior
1st – Tinsley Swindle, 2nd – Lilana Knoche, 3rd – Chloe Addison, 4th – Riley Forbes, 5th-Lily Zimmerman, 6th – Korynn McFadden
Intermediate Junior
1st – Ansley Doyle
Overall Cake Decorating Junior – Ansley Doyle
Beginner Senior
1st – Marli Pirman
Intermediate Senior
1st – Audrey Wilson
Advance Senior
1st – Emma Riddle, 2nd – Aubrie Panetta
Overall Cake Decorating Senior
1st – Emma Riddle
Crops
Field Crops
Corn (gallon)
1st – Mitchell Ellis, 2nd – Jacob Scott, 3rd – Hannah Scott, 4th – Wade Smith, 5th – Zeb Motsinger, 6th – Ayden Motsinger
Corn ( 3 Stalks)
1st – Mitchell Ellis, 2nd – Mac Sodini, 3rd – Wade Smith, 4th – Ayden Motsinger, 5th – Zeb Motsinger
Soybean (gallon)
1st – Mitch Ellis, 2nd – Zeb Motsinger, 3rd – Ayden Motsinger, 4th – Hannah Scott, 5th – Wade Smith, 6th – Jacob Scott
Soybean (5 stalks)
1st – Wade Smith, 2nd – Zeb Motsinger, 3rd – Mac Sodini, 4th – Mitchell Ellis, 5th – Ayden Motsinger
Specialty Crop
1st – Elliott Pell, 2nd – Eli Pell
Hay Alfalfa (8”-10” flake)
1st – Madison Cone, 2nd – Wade Smith
Hay Mixes (8’-10” flake)
1st – Eli Pell, 2nd – Elliot Pell
Wheat (Gallon)
1st – Mitchell Ellis, 2nd – Jacob Scott, 3rd – Hannah Scott, 4th – Wade Smith
Overall Winner (Soybean Gallon) – Mitchell Ellis