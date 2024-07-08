Clinton Co. Fair judging results

The following are judging results from Saturday, July 6 at the Clinton County Fair:

Photography Level 1

1st – Thomas Clefford, 2nd – Claire Swindler, 3rd – Janey King, 4th – Zayne Maher, 5th – Bristol McCracken, 6th – Jackon Dean

Photography Level 2

1st – Autum Joseph, 2nd – Josey King

Scrapbooking

Junior Scrapbooking

1st – Isabella Cullen, 2nd – Myla Olds-Stewart, 3rd – Amelia Hemmerle, 4th – Isabella Daniels

Senior Scrapbooking

1st – Hayley Lane

Flowers & Vegetables

How Does Your Garden Grow

1st – Isabella Daniels & Marilyn Hatfield, 2nd – Maya Murphy

Overall Flower – Marilyn Hatfield

Grow Your Own Vegetables Sr.

1st – Warren Murphy

Grow Your Own Vegetables Jr.

1st – Sadie Nickell, 2nd – Elaina Achtermann, 3rd -Jack Buckley, 4th – Quinton Jones, 5th – Jamison Mathews

Growing with the Seasons – Vegetables

1st – Warren Murphy

Canning & Freezing

1st – Maya Murphy

OVERALL VEGETABLE – Sadie Nickell

Edible Landscapes

1st – Lilly Pinkerton, 2nd – Eli Anderson, 3rd – Lydia Murphy

Woodworking

Measuring Up Junior 8-13 yrs. Old

1st – Isaac Stone, 2nd – Quinton Jones, 3rd – Thomas Stone, 4th – Evan Hilderbrandt, 5th – Reagan Bene, 6th – Averie Zygowicz

Nailing It Together Jr. (8-13 yrs)

1st – Drew Davenport, 2nd – Austin Bene

Nailing It Together Senior (14 yrs and over)

1st – Graddy Boggs, 2nd – Carter Updike, 3rd – Carolyn Koch

Creative Arts – Seniors sponsored by Chester Herdsman 4-H Club

1st Place and State Representative – Logan Shumaker, 2nd – Jennifer Anderson, 3rd – Hayley Lane, 4th – Marli Pirman, 5th – Tifa Wise, 6th – Andrew Briggs

Creative Arts – Junior sponsored by The Klingensmith Family

1st Place and State Fair Representative – Avery Shumaker

2nd – Harper Furnish, 3rd – Clara Wise, 4th – Chloe Wilson, 5th – Emma Bean

Self-Determined Creative Arts – 1st Place and State Fair Representative – Rebekah Davenport

You Can Quilt – Junior (ages 8-13)

1st place – William Dean

Self-Determined Quilting

1st – Addison Swope

Cake Decorating Junior – Ages 8-13

Beginner Junior

1st – Tinsley Swindle, 2nd – Lilana Knoche, 3rd – Chloe Addison, 4th – Riley Forbes, 5th-Lily Zimmerman, 6th – Korynn McFadden

Intermediate Junior

1st – Ansley Doyle

Overall Cake Decorating Junior – Ansley Doyle

Beginner Senior

1st – Marli Pirman

Intermediate Senior

1st – Audrey Wilson

Advance Senior

1st – Emma Riddle, 2nd – Aubrie Panetta

Overall Cake Decorating Senior

1st – Emma Riddle

Crops

Field Crops

Corn (gallon)

1st – Mitchell Ellis, 2nd – Jacob Scott, 3rd – Hannah Scott, 4th – Wade Smith, 5th – Zeb Motsinger, 6th – Ayden Motsinger

Corn ( 3 Stalks)

1st – Mitchell Ellis, 2nd – Mac Sodini, 3rd – Wade Smith, 4th – Ayden Motsinger, 5th – Zeb Motsinger

Soybean (gallon)

1st – Mitch Ellis, 2nd – Zeb Motsinger, 3rd – Ayden Motsinger, 4th – Hannah Scott, 5th – Wade Smith, 6th – Jacob Scott

Soybean (5 stalks)

1st – Wade Smith, 2nd – Zeb Motsinger, 3rd – Mac Sodini, 4th – Mitchell Ellis, 5th – Ayden Motsinger

Specialty Crop

1st – Elliott Pell, 2nd – Eli Pell

Hay Alfalfa (8”-10” flake)

1st – Madison Cone, 2nd – Wade Smith

Hay Mixes (8’-10” flake)

1st – Eli Pell, 2nd – Elliot Pell

Wheat (Gallon)

1st – Mitchell Ellis, 2nd – Jacob Scott, 3rd – Hannah Scott, 4th – Wade Smith

Overall Winner (Soybean Gallon) – Mitchell Ellis