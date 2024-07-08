Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Wilmington CMH blood drive to be held

Help replenish the blood supply after the July 4 holiday period and get a chance to see Taylor Swift perform live by donating at the Clinton Memorial Hospital Regional Health System monthly Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, July 10 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main St. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St. Beginning July 1, everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and will be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

A.C.T. to host Samantha Meadows

The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) will host Samantha Meadows, Democratic nominee in November’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District election, at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 10, at Olde Town Tavern, 26 N. South St., in Wilmington. The public is invited to attend.

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio to host mobile food pantry

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio is hosting a Clinton County Food for All mobile pantry for Clinton County residents in need of food on Thursday, July 11. The organization is partnering with the local community and distributing food at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. Food distribution is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. All families in need from the county are welcome to attend. Picture ID is required for registration and once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Blanchester community blood drive to be held

Help replenish the blood supply after the July 4 holiday period and get a chance to see Taylor Swift perform live by donating at the Blanchester community blood drive Thursday, July 11 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St. Beginning July 1, everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and will be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Blan Parks and Recreation events

The Blanchester Parks and Recreation Department has four events scheduled for July.

There will be splash water slides behind the municipal building on July 11, July 18 and July 25. The Concert in the Park will be held in the center of town on July 19.

Booklovers set to meet

The next meeting of Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at Blanchester Public Library, 110 N. Broadway St., Blanchester, at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 11. The book the group will be discussing is “The Heirloom” by Beverly Lewis. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at (937) 783-3585 to get a copy of the book. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library.

Blan GUM to unveil restored fellowship hall

Blanchester Grace United Methodist invites the Blanchester community to an unveiling of the restored fellowship hall on July 14. The evening starts with a carry-in meal at 5:30 p.m. followed by a hymn sing. Those attending are encouraged to bring a covered dish to share. The church is located on the corner of Center and Wright streets.

ECHS Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative to hold rummage sale

The East Clinton High School Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative will be holding a summer rummage sale July 20-21. Proceeds will go towards class project for the EC LCYC class. The students are looking for individuals to set up. For more information or to sign up as a seller, please contact Steve Wages [email protected]

WHS Class of 1959 plans 65th reunion

The Wilmington High School Class of 1959 is planning a 65th reunion on July 25. A luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Kava Haus, located at 187 E. Locust St. (formerly Marsh Funeral Home). For further information, contact Nancy Vandervort Kelly at 937-486-4551.