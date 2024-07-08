The Clinton County Jr. Fair pygmy goat show results from Sunday, July 7 are as follows:
Pygmy Goat Show
Class 1 – Pygmy Junior Wethers – 3-6 months old
1st – Jacqueline Barringer, 2nd – William Dean, 3rd – Mallory Thomason
Class 2 – Pygmy Junior Wethers – 6-9 months old
1st – Mallory Thomason
Class 3 – Pygmy Junior Wethers – 9-12 months old
1st – George Cherryholmes, 2nd – Emily Siler
Class 4 – Pygmy Junior Wethers – 12-18 months old
1st – Addison Burton, 2nd – Jackson Dean, 3rd – Chloe Chambliss
Class 5 – Pygmy Junior Wethers – 18-24 months old
1st – Chloe Chambliss, 2nd – Mallory Thomason
CHAMPION PYGMY JUNIOR WETHER – Chloe Chambliss
RESERVE CHAMPION PYGMY JUNIOR WETHER – Jacqueline Barringer
Class 6 -Pygmy Senior Wethers – 2 yrs old but under 3 yrs old
1st – Mallory Thomason, 2nd – Chloe Chambliss, 3rd – Aubrey Huelskamp
Class 7 – Pygmy Senior Wethers – 3 yrs old but under 4 yrs old
1st – Mallory Thomason, 2nd – Chloe Chambliss, 3rd – Addison Burton
Class 8 – Pygmy Senior Wethers – 4 yrs old and up
1st – Mallory Thomason, 2nd – Blaine Cosler, 3rd – Nikita White, 4th – Wesley Huelskamp
CHAMPION PYGMY SENIOR WETHER – Mallory Thomason
RESERVE CHAMPION PYGMY SENIOR WETHER – Mallory Thomason
OVERALL CHAMPION PYGMY WETHER – Mallory Thomason
RESERVE OVERALL CHAMPION PYGMY WETHER – Mallory Thomason
Class 9 – Pygmy Junior Doe 3-6 months
1st – William Dean, 2nd – Serenity Roth-Powers
Class 10 – Pygmy Junior Doe 6-9 months
1st – George Cherryholmes, 2nd – Isabella Daniels
Class 11 – Pygmy Junior Doe 9-12 months
1st – Emily Siler, 2nd – Lydia Siler
Class 12 – Pygmy Junior Doe 12-18 months
1st – Emily Siler, 2nd – Lydia Siler, 3rd – Jackson Dean
Class 13 – Pygmy Junior Doe 18-24
1st – Mallory Thomas, 2nd – Reagan Bene
CHAMPION PYGMY JUNIOR DOE – Emily Snyder
RESERVE CHAMPION PYGMY JUNIOR DOE – Lydia Siler
Class 15 – Pygmy Senior Doe – 2 yrs old but under 3 yrs old
1st – Mallory Thomason, 2nd – Emily Siler, 3rd – Liam Burton, 4th – Isabella Daniels, 5th – Kennadi Burton, 6th – Aubrey Huelskamp
Class 16 – Pygmy Senior Doe – 3 yrs old but under 4 yrs old
1st – Mallory Thomason, 2nd – Chloe Chambliss, 3rd – Isabella Daniels
Class 17 – Pygmy Senior Doe – 4 yrs old and up
1st – Lucille Cosler, 2nd – Blaine Cosler, 3rd – Mallory Thomason, 4th – Serenity Roth-Powers
CHAMPION PYGMY SENIOR DOE – Mallory Thomason
RESERVE CHAMPION PYGMY SENIOR DOE – Chloe Chambliss
OVERALL CHAMPION PYGMY DOE – Mallory Thomason
RESERVE OVERALL CHAMPION PYGMY DOE – Emily Siler
Class 18 – Pygmy Mother and Kid
1st – Isabella Daniels, 2nd – Serenity Roth-Powers
PYGMY GOAT SHOWMANSHIP
Senior 14-18 year old
1st – Mallory Thomason, 2nd – Lydia Siler, 3rd – Emily Siler, 4th – Serenity Roth-Powers
SENIOR PYGMY GOAT SHOWMAN – Mallory Thomason
Intermediate 12-13 year old
1st – Chloe Chambliss, 2nd – Jacqueline Barringer, 3rd – Aubrey Huelskamp, 4th – Liam Burton
INTERMEDIATE PYGMY GOAT SHOWMAN – Chloe Chambliss
Junior 10-11 year old
1st – Blaine Cosler, 2nd – Jackson Dean, 3rd – Kennadi Burton, 4th – George Cherryholmes, 5th – Wesley Huelskamp, 6th – Reagan Bene
JUNIOR PYGMY GOAT SHOWMAN – Blaine Cosler
Beginners 8-9 Yr old
1st – Isabella Daniels, 2nd – Lucille Cosler, 3rd – William Dean
BEGINNER PYGMY GOAT SHOWMAN – Isabella Daniels
PYGMY GOAT SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN – Chloe Chambliss
OUTSTANDING SENIOR PYGMY EXHIBITOR – Mallory Thomason
OUTSTANDING JUNIOR PYGMY EXHIBITOR – Isabella Daniels.