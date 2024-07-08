Jr. Fair pygmy goat show results

The Clinton County Jr. Fair pygmy goat show results from Sunday, July 7 are as follows:

Pygmy Goat Show

Class 1 – Pygmy Junior Wethers – 3-6 months old

1st – Jacqueline Barringer, 2nd – William Dean, 3rd – Mallory Thomason

Class 2 – Pygmy Junior Wethers – 6-9 months old

1st – Mallory Thomason

Class 3 – Pygmy Junior Wethers – 9-12 months old

1st – George Cherryholmes, 2nd – Emily Siler

Class 4 – Pygmy Junior Wethers – 12-18 months old

1st – Addison Burton, 2nd – Jackson Dean, 3rd – Chloe Chambliss

Class 5 – Pygmy Junior Wethers – 18-24 months old

1st – Chloe Chambliss, 2nd – Mallory Thomason

CHAMPION PYGMY JUNIOR WETHER – Chloe Chambliss

RESERVE CHAMPION PYGMY JUNIOR WETHER – Jacqueline Barringer

Class 6 -Pygmy Senior Wethers – 2 yrs old but under 3 yrs old

1st – Mallory Thomason, 2nd – Chloe Chambliss, 3rd – Aubrey Huelskamp

Class 7 – Pygmy Senior Wethers – 3 yrs old but under 4 yrs old

1st – Mallory Thomason, 2nd – Chloe Chambliss, 3rd – Addison Burton

Class 8 – Pygmy Senior Wethers – 4 yrs old and up

1st – Mallory Thomason, 2nd – Blaine Cosler, 3rd – Nikita White, 4th – Wesley Huelskamp

CHAMPION PYGMY SENIOR WETHER – Mallory Thomason

RESERVE CHAMPION PYGMY SENIOR WETHER – Mallory Thomason

OVERALL CHAMPION PYGMY WETHER – Mallory Thomason

RESERVE OVERALL CHAMPION PYGMY WETHER – Mallory Thomason

Class 9 – Pygmy Junior Doe 3-6 months

1st – William Dean, 2nd – Serenity Roth-Powers

Class 10 – Pygmy Junior Doe 6-9 months

1st – George Cherryholmes, 2nd – Isabella Daniels

Class 11 – Pygmy Junior Doe 9-12 months

1st – Emily Siler, 2nd – Lydia Siler

Class 12 – Pygmy Junior Doe 12-18 months

1st – Emily Siler, 2nd – Lydia Siler, 3rd – Jackson Dean

Class 13 – Pygmy Junior Doe 18-24

1st – Mallory Thomas, 2nd – Reagan Bene

CHAMPION PYGMY JUNIOR DOE – Emily Snyder

RESERVE CHAMPION PYGMY JUNIOR DOE – Lydia Siler

Class 15 – Pygmy Senior Doe – 2 yrs old but under 3 yrs old

1st – Mallory Thomason, 2nd – Emily Siler, 3rd – Liam Burton, 4th – Isabella Daniels, 5th – Kennadi Burton, 6th – Aubrey Huelskamp

Class 16 – Pygmy Senior Doe – 3 yrs old but under 4 yrs old

1st – Mallory Thomason, 2nd – Chloe Chambliss, 3rd – Isabella Daniels

Class 17 – Pygmy Senior Doe – 4 yrs old and up

1st – Lucille Cosler, 2nd – Blaine Cosler, 3rd – Mallory Thomason, 4th – Serenity Roth-Powers

CHAMPION PYGMY SENIOR DOE – Mallory Thomason

RESERVE CHAMPION PYGMY SENIOR DOE – Chloe Chambliss

OVERALL CHAMPION PYGMY DOE – Mallory Thomason

RESERVE OVERALL CHAMPION PYGMY DOE – Emily Siler

Class 18 – Pygmy Mother and Kid

1st – Isabella Daniels, 2nd – Serenity Roth-Powers

PYGMY GOAT SHOWMANSHIP

Senior 14-18 year old

1st – Mallory Thomason, 2nd – Lydia Siler, 3rd – Emily Siler, 4th – Serenity Roth-Powers

SENIOR PYGMY GOAT SHOWMAN – Mallory Thomason

Intermediate 12-13 year old

1st – Chloe Chambliss, 2nd – Jacqueline Barringer, 3rd – Aubrey Huelskamp, 4th – Liam Burton

INTERMEDIATE PYGMY GOAT SHOWMAN – Chloe Chambliss

Junior 10-11 year old

1st – Blaine Cosler, 2nd – Jackson Dean, 3rd – Kennadi Burton, 4th – George Cherryholmes, 5th – Wesley Huelskamp, 6th – Reagan Bene

JUNIOR PYGMY GOAT SHOWMAN – Blaine Cosler

Beginners 8-9 Yr old

1st – Isabella Daniels, 2nd – Lucille Cosler, 3rd – William Dean

BEGINNER PYGMY GOAT SHOWMAN – Isabella Daniels

PYGMY GOAT SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN – Chloe Chambliss

OUTSTANDING SENIOR PYGMY EXHIBITOR – Mallory Thomason

OUTSTANDING JUNIOR PYGMY EXHIBITOR – Isabella Daniels.