Registration underway for Kids & Co. Drama, Rising Star camps Registration underway for Kids & Co. Drama, Rising Star camps

The 30th-annual Kids & Company Drama Camp will be held July 15 – 19 at Wilmington High School Auditeria. This week-long theatre intensive camp welcomes kids and teens 12 to 18 years of age and meets from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Rising Star Camp will be held July 15 – 19 at Wilmington High School Auditeria as well. This camp is for kids 6-12 years of age and meets from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

This year’s camp will be lead by Ken and Tara Lydy. Over the course of one week, experienced instructors will guide students through a range of age-appropriate activities designed to help students different aspects of drama, according to a news release. From acting and improvisation to stagecoach and choreography, students will learn the basics and beyond. There is a showcase at the end of the camp.

“Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to discover your inner performer,” the release states.

Applications are at www.wilmington.edu/programs/theatre/kids-and-company. An application and participation fee is required and must be mailed and received by July 15. Please mail your application and participation fee to Kids & Company, 1091 Timber Glen Drive, Wilmington, OH 45177. Enrollment is limited to 30 participants so send in your application as soon as possible. Scholarships for financial need are available. Call for more info at: (937)725-8449.

The Kids & Company’s 2024 season sponsors are The Galvin Family Foundation, Charles Fischer Trust Fund, Wilmington College, Bayless Legacy Fund, Phil and Vicki Snow, Wilmington Kiwanis Club, Wilmington Eagles #1224, Wilmington Rotary, Wilmington News Journal, Carrie Ziegler with State Farm Insurance, Papsy’s Place, Becky Haines, Marta Calderone, James Weiderhold, Cindy Camp, Edgington Funeral Homes, David and Mary Ann Raizk and many additional private donations.