Winners named in Junior Fair dairy, breeding goat shows

Kaiden Smith had a very successful showing at the Clinton County Junior Fair dairy goat and breeding goat show on Saturday. Smith was named Showman of Showmen. Pictured are Taylor Collett, Amy Smith, judge Jesse Kimmel, Kaiden Smith and Justin Smith. Photos by Phyllis Cocklin MacKenzie Strong won the grand champion dairy doe prize and best intermediate breeding goat showman. She is pictured with judge Jesse Kimmel and Goat Ambassador Isabella Coates. Lucas Shaw won the reserve overall champion dairy doe prize. He is pictured with judge Jesse Kimmel and Goat Ambassador Isabella Coates. Jaden Snyder Jr. was named the outstanding breeding goat senior exhibitor, and Millie Snively was named outstanding breeding goat junior exhibitor. They are pictured with judge Jesse Kimmel.

