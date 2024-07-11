Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

‘Cops & Bobbers’ in Blanchester

The “Cops & Bobbers” event for kids 17 and under will be held this Saturday, July 13 from 8-11 a.m. at Blanchester Water Works, 424 E. Fancy St.

Blan GUM to unveil restored fellowship hall

Blanchester Grace United Methodist invites the Blanchester community to an unveiling of the restored fellowship hall on July 14. The evening starts with a carry-in meal at 5:30 p.m. followed by a hymn sing. Those attending are encouraged to bring a covered dish to share. The church is located on the corner of Center and Wright streets.

Blan Parks and Recreation events

The Blanchester Parks and Recreation Department has four events scheduled for July. There will be splash water slides behind the municipal building on July 18 and July 25. The Concert in the Park will be held in the center of town on July 19.

ECHS Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative to hold rummage sale

The East Clinton High School Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative will be holding a summer rummage sale July 20-21. Proceeds will go towards class project for the EC LCYC class. The students are looking for individuals to set up. For more information or to sign up as a seller, please contact Steve Wages [email protected]

Clinton-Massie Class of ‘84 to hold 40th reunion

The Clinton-Massie High School Class of 1984 will be holding its 40th class reunion this summer. Classmates and their families are invited to attend the reunion that will be held on Saturday, July 20 from 6-10 p.m. at Roosters in Wilmington. Roosters is located at 1045 East Side Drive, Wilmington. Get there when you can, stay as long as you can!

WHS Class of 1959 plans 65th reunion

The Wilmington High School Class of 1959 is planning a 65th reunion on July 25. A luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Kava Haus, located at 187 E. Locust St. (formerly Marsh Funeral Home). For further information, contact Nancy Vandervort Kelly at 937-486-4551.