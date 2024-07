Jr. Fair beef showmanship results

The Clinton County Jr. Fair beef showmanship results from Monday are as follows:

Beginner Showmanship 8-9 Yr old

GRAND – HENSLEE SHUMAKER

RESERVE – LIAM PENEWIT

Junior Showmanship 10-11 yr old

GRAND – LUCAS COCHRAN

RESERVE – ANDREW MIDDLETON

Intermediate Showmanship

GRAND – CARSON BARTON

RESERVE – WYATT ZURFACE

Senior Showmanship

GRAND – HAYDEN SHUMAKER

RESERVE – TAYLOR BARTON

SR. SHOWMANSHIP CHAMPION & CHAMPION OVERALL – HAYDEN SHUMAKER

RESERVE AND SWEEPSTAKE REPRESENTATIVE – TAYLOR BARTON