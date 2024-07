Jr. Fair dog show results

The Clinton County Jr. Fair dog show results from Monday and Tuesday are as follows:

SKILLATHON AWARDS

Junior A

1st – Riann Allphin, 2nd – Olivia Carey, 3rd – Tyler Castellon

Junior B

1st – Ellie Jordan, 2nd – Lily Shorts

Intermediate B

1st – Caidance Latham, 2nd – Samual Jordan

Senior B

1st – Elizabeth Smith, 2nd – Kairi Hutchinson, 3rd – Peyton Ober

Class 5 -Intermediate 12-14 yrs old

1st – Amy Babb, 2nd – Samual Jordan

Class 6 Junior 8 – 11 Yrs old

1st – Lily Shorts, 2nd – Olivia Carey, 3rd – Emmit Addison, 4th – Riann Alphin, 5th tie – Ellie Jordan, & Tyler Castellon

RALLY OBEDIENCE –GOLD, SILVER, BRONZE MEDALS

Gold – Peyton Ober, Silver – Caidance Latham, Bronze – Samual Jordan

Class 12 Novice B

Kairi Hutchinson – gold, Elizabeth Smith – gold, Lily Shorts- bronze, Ellie Jordan – bronze

Class 13 Novice A

Peyton Ober – Silver, Riann Allphin – Bronze, Olivia Carey – bronze

YOU & YOUR DOG

Class 14 Junior A 9-11 yrs 1st Year

1st – Olivia Carey, 2nd – Riann Allphin, 3rd – Tyler Castellon

Class 15 Junior B 9-11 yrs

1st – Lily Shorts, 2nd – Ellie Jordan, 3rd – Emmit Addison

Class 16 Intermediate A 12 to 14 yrs 1st year

1st – Amy Babb

Class 17 Intermediate B 12-14 yrs

1st – Caidance Latham, 2nd – Samual Jordan

Class 18 – SR B 15 – 18 yrs

1st – Kairi Hutchinson, 2nd – Elizabeth Smith, 3rd – Peyton Ober

GROOMING

Class 19 Jr A 9-11 yrs 1st year

1st – Olivia Carey, 2nd – Tyler Castellon, 3rd – Riann Allphin

Class 20 Jr B 9-12 yrs

1st – Lily Shorts, 2nd – Emmit Addison, 3rd – Ellie Jordan

Class 21 – Intermediate A 12 – 14 yrs 1st year

1st – Amy Babb

Class 22 Intermediate B 12 – 14 yrs

1st – Samual Jordan, 2nd – Caidance Latham

Class 23 SR B 15-18 yrs

1st – Kairi Hutchinson, 2nd – Elizabeth Smith 3rd – Peyton Ober

OBEDIENCE

Class 24 – Novice B

1st – Kairie Hutchinson

Class 25 – Novice A

1st – Kami Kile, 2nd Peyton Ober

Class 26 – Pre Novice

1st – Caidance Latham, 2nd – Samual Jordan

Class 26 – Beginner Novice B

1st – Peyton Ober, 2nd – Elizabeth Smith, 3rd – Lily Shorts, 4th – Ellie Jordan

Class 27 – Beginner Novice A

1st – Riann Allphin, 2nd – Tyler Castellon, 3rd – Olivia Carey, 4th – Amy Babb

SHOWMANSHIP

Class 28 JR A 8-11 yrs 1st year

1st – Riann Allphin, 2nd – Olivia Carey

Class 29 Jr. B 8-11 yrs

1st – Lily Shorts, 2nd – Ellie Jordan

Class 30 Intermediate B 12-14 yrs.

1st – Caidance Latham, 2nd – Samual Jordan

Class 31 SR B 15-18 yrs.

1st – Kairi Hutchinson, 2nd – Elizabeth Smith, 3rd – Peyton Ober

Class 31 – Overall Showman – 1st place from each Showmanship Class – Kairi Hutchinson

POSTER

Junior A

1st – Olivia Carey, 2nd – Skyler Gertz, 3rd – Riann Allphin

Junior B

1st – Ellie Jordan, 2nd – Lily Shorts

Intermediate A

1st – Amy Babb

Intermediate B

1st – Samual Jordan, 2nd – Caidance Latham

Senior B

1st – Peyton Ober, 2nd – Kairi Hutchinson