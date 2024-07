Jr. Fair market beef show results

The Clinton County Jr. Fair market beef show results from Tuesday are as follows:

MARKET BEEF SHOW

Feeder Heifers

Class 1

1st – Peyton Lilly, 2nd – Taylor Baton, 3rd Anna Evans, 4th – Jeremy Kirby, 5th – Quentin Willams

Class 2

1st – Jacey Pierson, 2nd – Beau Davidson, 3rd – Caleb Akers, 4th – Bella Earley, 5th – Quentin Williams,

6th – Mason Binder

Class 3

1st – Sydney Schneder, 2nd – Parker Dean, 3rd – Parker Dean, 4th – Kole Justice, 5th – Brody Webb, 6th – Andrew Middleton

Class 4

1st – Hunter Shumaker, 2nd – Molly Grant, 3rd – Jake Wilson

GRAND CHAMPION FEEDER HEIFER – SYDNEY SCHNEDER

RESERVE CHAMPION FEEDER HEIFER – PEYTON LILLY

3RD OVERALL FEEDER HEIFER – TAYLOR BARTON

FEEDER STEERS

Class 5

1st – Bella Earley, 2nd – Braxton Starkey, 3rd – Andrew Middleton

Class 6

1st – Hayden Shumaker, 2nd – Beau Davidson, 3rd – Lydia Siler, 4th – Parker Dean, 5th – Abigail Stroup

Class 7

1st – Carson Barton, 2nd Wyatt McKay, 3rd – Lane Ferguson, 4th – Brody Webb, 5th – Kegan Smithson, 6th – Eli Rice

Class 8

1st – Jacey Pierson, 2nd – Taylor Collett, 3rd – Hensley Shumaker, 4th – Bella Earley, 5th – Abigail Stroup

Class 9

1st – Claire Wilson, 2nd – Lydia Siler, 3rd – Gabe Seiker, 4th – Liam Penewit

GRAND CHAMPION FEEDER STEER – HAYDEN SHUMAKER

RESERVE CHAMPION FEEDER STEER – JACEY PIERSON

3RD OVERALL FEEDER STEER – TAYLOR COLLETT

GRAND OVERALL FEEDER CALF – HAYDEN SHUMAKER

RESERVE OVERALL FEEDER CALF – SYDNEY SCHNEDER

3RD OVERALL FEEDER CALF – JACEY PIERSON

4TH OVERALL FEEDER CALF – PEYTON LILLY

5TH OVERALL FEEDER CALF – TAYLOR BARTON

BREEDING HEIFERS

Class 10 – Braunvieh

1st – Cora Buckley

GRAND CHAMPION BRAUNVICH

Class 11 – Chianina

1st – Kylie Chavez

GRAND CHAMPION CHIANINA – KYLIE CHAVEZ

Class 12 – Hereford

1st – Cooper Dillion

GRAND CHAMPION HEREFORD – COOPER DILLION

Class 13 – Mini Hereford

1st & 2nd Place Gracie Goodwin

GRAND CHAMPION MINI HEREFORD & RESERVE CHAMPION MINI HEREFORD – GRACIE GOODWIN

Class 15 – Limousin

1st – Eli Penn

GRAND CHAMPION LIMOUSIN – ELI PELL

Class 16 – Maine Anjou

1st – Lucas Cochran

GRAND CHAMPION MAINE ANJOU – LUCAS COCHRAN

Class 17 – Mainetainer

1st – Taylor Barton, 2nd – Parker Dean, 3rd – Lilly Stern

GRAND CHAMPION MAINTAINER – TAYLOR BARTON

RESERVE CHAMPION MAINTAINER – PARKER DEAN

Class 18 – Shorthorn Plus

1st – Henslee Shumaker

GRAND CHAMPION SHORTHORN PLUS – HENSLEE SHUMAKER

CROSSBRED

Class 19

1st – Shelby Robinson, 2nd – Niki White

Class 20

1st – Jacey Pierson, 2nd – John Evans, 3rd – Lexi Stern, 4th – Raymond Kirby

Class 21

1st – Sydney Schneder, 2nd – Carson Barton, 3rd – McKinzey DeBord

Class 22

1st – Sydney Schneder, 2nd – Parker Dean, 3rd – Shelby Robinson

GRAND CHAMPION CROSSBRED HEIFER – SYDNE SCHNEDER

RESERVE CHAMPION CROSSBRED HEIFER – CARSON BARTON

SUPREME OVERALL HEIFER – COOPER DILLION

RESERVE SUPREME HEIFER – TYALOR BARON

3RD OVERALL – SYDNEY SCHNEDER

4TH OVERALL HEIFER – CARSON BARTON

5TH OVERALL HEIFER – LUCAS COCHRAN

MARKET HEIFERS

Class 23

1st – Lexi Stern, 2nd – Jack Stingley, 3rd – Braxton Starkey

Class 24

1st – Wyatt Zurface, 2nd – Elliott Pell, 3rd – Eli Rice, 4th – Eli Pell

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET HEIFER – WYATT ZURFACE

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET HEIFER – LEXI STERN

3RD OVERALL MARKET HEIFER – ELLIOT PELL

MARKET STEERS

Class 25

1st – Abigail Earley, 2nd – Raymond Kirby

Class 26

1st – Hayden Shumaker, 2nd – Lily Stern, 3rd – Emma Riddle, 4th – Anna Evans, 5th – Samantha Kirby

Class 27

1st – Carson Barton, 2nd – Wyatt Zurface, 3rd – Kole Justice, 4th – Lily Rice, 5th – Taylor Baker,

6th – Mason Binder

Class 28

1st – Emily Goodwin, 2nd – Kaylee Craig, 3rd – Braxton Starkey, 4th – Molly Grant, 5th – Easton Doyle,

6th – Andre Middleton

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET STEER – CARSON BARTON

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET STEER – EMILY GOODWIN

3RD OVERALL MARKET STEER – KAYLEE CRAIG

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET ANIMAL – CARSON BARTON

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET ANIMAL

3RD OVERALL MARKET ANIMAL – KAYLEE CRAIG

4TH OVERALL MARKET ANIMAL – WYATT ZURFACE

5TH OVERALL MARKET ANIMAL – LEXI STERN

GRAND CHAMPION RATE OF GAIN – BRAXTON STARKEY

RESERVE CHAMPION RATE OF GAIN – MOLLY GRANT