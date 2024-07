Jr. Fair market goat showmanship results

The Clinton County Jr. Fair market goat showmanship results from Monday are as follows:

Senior 18 year olds

1st – Elizabeth Schiff, 2nd – Jaden Snyder, 3rd – Elle Dunham, 4th – Kale Boeckmann, 5th – Ava Hester

Senior 17 year olds

1st – Katie Curry, 2nd – Bryson Schutte, 3rd – Arabella Earley, 4th – Nikita White

Senior 16 year olds

1st – Sydney Schneder, 2nd – Landree Stump, 3rd – Mitchell Ellis, 4th – Sydney Bennet, 5th – Madison Harris, 6th – Gregary Achtermann

Senior 15 year olds

1st – Sophia Purvis, 2nd – Audrey Wilson, 3rd – Taylor Collett, 4th – Samantha Woodruff, 5th – Loren Kirby, 6th – Abigail Earley

Senior 14 year olds

1st – Kaiden Smith, 2nd – Cory Kidd, 3rd – Riley Binkley, 4th – Aisley Czaika, 5h – Taryn Allen, 6th – Lillian Stroud

SENIOR MARKET GOAT SHOWMAN – ELIZABETH SCHIFF

Intermediate 13 year olds

1st – Claire Wilson, 2nd – Kimber Seaman, 3rd – Zoey Purvis, 4th Gage Hughes, 5th – Payten Wilkin, 6th – Chloe Chambliss

Intermediate 12 year olds

1st – Mackenzie Strong, 2nd – Reese DeBold, 3rd – Kinsley Binkley, 4th – Kella Smith, 5th – Colton Young, 6th – Addyson Beckett

INTERMEDIATE MARKET GOAT SHOWMAN – MACKENZIE STRONG

Junior 11 year olds

1st – Brylie Frommling, 2nd – Kylie Woodruff, 3rd – Holdyn Bare, 4th – Addisyn Uhrig, 5th – Wyatt Dean, 6th – Drake McKibben

Junior 10 year olds

1st – Millie Snively, 2nd – Reese Williams, 3rd – Olivia Strong, 4th – Kara Beckett, 5th – Crosley Webb, 6th -Clayton Earley

JUNIOR MARKET GOAT SHOWMAN – Millie Snively

Beginners 9 year olds

1st – Larkyn Woodruff, 2nd – Lucas Williams, 3rd – Levi Hughes, 4th – Ava Stroup, 5th – West Wilkin, 6th – Nicholas Strong

Beginners 8 year olds

1st – Lucas Strong, 2nd – Hannah Huff

BEFINNER MARKET GOAT SHOWMAN – LARKYN WOODRUFF

MARKET GOAT SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN – ELIZABETH SCHIFF

SWEEPSTAKES REPRESENTATIVE – ELIZABETH SCHIFF