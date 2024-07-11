Jr. Fair market hog showmanship results

The Clinton County Jr. Fair market hog showmanship results from Wednesday are as follows:

Class 1 Senior Showmanship, Sponsored by Steve & Sylvia Myers

1st – Haley Schneder, 2nd – Jessee Stewart, 3rd – Devon Snyder, 4th – Lauren Kaehler, 5th – Cooper Rack, 6th – Teddy Murphy

Class 2 Sponsored by The George Family

2A

1st – Aaron Rolfe, 2nd – McKinzey DeBord, 3rd – Wade Collett, 4th – Emma Riddle, 5th – Aubrie Panetta

2B

1st – Ava Wright, 2nd – Steven Wood, 3rd – Ethan Shepherd, 4th – Hannah Scott, 5th – Shelbie Panetta

Class 3 Sponsored by Martin & Debbie Woodruff

1st – Kamie Kile, 2nd – Malachi Cumberland, 3rd – John Evan, 4th – Cassie Hargis, 5th – Samantha Vaughn,

6th – Warren Murphy

Class 4 Sponsored by Steve & Sylvia Myers

1st – Olivia Hatter, 2nd – Taylor Barber, 3rd – Samantha Woodruff, 4th – Kaylee Craig, 5th – Hunter Holbert

Class 5 Sponsored by Ralph Doak Family

1st – Wade Smith, 2nd – Luke Johnson, 3rd – Tyler Curry, 4th – Ty Tucker, 5th – Audrey Wilson

Class 6 Sponsored by Southern Hills Community Bank

1st – Carlie Panetta, 2nd – Lily Rice, 3rd – Mason Rack, 4th – Marli Pirman, 5th – Harley O’Connor

Class 7 Sponsored by Moore’s Garden Center

1st – Kendall DeBold, 2nd – Colt McKay, 3rd – Taylor Garringer, 4th – Ayden Motsinger, 5th – Jacob Scott, 6th – Michael Carson

Class 8 – Intermediate Showmanship Sponsored by Milner Family

1st – Claire Wilson, 2nd – Brody Webb, 3rd – Gracie Rose, 4th – Ally Montague,

Class 9 Sponsored by Imagine That Tool Rental

1st – Reese DeBold, 2nd – Mackenzie Strong, 3-Kegan Smithson, 4th – Aubrey Huelskamp, 5th – Bella Mahanes

Class 10 – Sponsored by Heeg Family

1st – Owen Smith, 2nd – Wyatt McKay, 3rd – Colton Young, 4th – Alexia Holland, 5th – Donaven Dalton, 6th – Lydia Murphy

Class 11 Junior Showmanship Sponsored by Ohio Asphaltic Limestone

1st – Adalynn Achtermann, 2nd – Brylie Frommling, 3rd – Kylie Woodruff, 4th – Martin Brausch, 5th – Bristol McCracken,

6th – Wayden Osborn

Class 12 Sponsored by Merchants National Bank

1st – Owen Bradshaw, 2nd – Landen Lewis, 3rd – Holdyn Bare, 4th – Zeb Motsinger, 5th – Kiley Murphy, 6th – Zane Harris

Class 13 Sponsored by Croghan Trucking

1st – Jake Wilson, 2nd – Olivia Strong, 3rd – Parker Webb, 4th – Wesley Huelskamp, 5th – Madison Durham,

6th – Zachary Rumpke

Class 14 Sponsored by Buckley Brothers

1st – Wyatt Rose, 2nd – Crosley Webb, 3rd – Taitum Tucker, 4th – Isaac Stone, 5th – Silas Murphy

Class 15 Sponsored by ATSG

1st – Harper Woodruff, 2nd – Aubrie Bradshaw, 3rd – Clayton Wilson, 4th – Levi Hughes, 5th – Makenzie Drigotas,

6th – Wyatt Parker

Class 16 Beginner Showmanship Sponsored by Buckley Brothers

1st – Larkyn Woodruff, 2nd – Emery McGraw, 3rd – Nicholas Strong, 4th – Keaton Conley, 5th – Thomas Stone,

6th – Carson Buescher

Class 17 Sponsored by Richard Baker

1st – Brant Williams, 2nd – Kinley Bowman, 3rd – Avahlyn Motsinger, 4th – Bentley Curtis, 5th – Lucas Strong,

6th – Hadlee Singer

CHAMPION SENIOR SHOWMAN – WADE SMITH

CHAMPION INTERMEDIATE SHOWMAN – REESE DEBOLD

CHAMPION JUNIOR SHOWMAN – ADALYNN ACHTERMANN

CHAMPION BEGINNER SHOWMAN – LARKYNN WOODRUFF

SHOWMAN OF SHOWMAN – WADE SMITH