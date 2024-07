Jr. Fair market sheep showmanship results

The Clinton County Jr. Fair market sheep showmanship results from Monday are as follows:

SENIOR 18 YEAR OLDS

1ST – Elle Dunham

SENIOR 17 YEAR OLDS

1ST – Katie Curry, 2nd – McKinzey DeBord

SENIOR 16 YEAR OLDS

1ST – Kayleigh Vance, 2nd – William Hildebrandt

SENIOR 14 YEAR OLDS

1ST – Hayden Shumaker, 2nd – Kaiden Smith, 3rd – Cory Kidd, 4th – Alexis Murphy, 5th – Colt McKay,

6th – Ethan Reynolds

SENIOR MARKET SHEEP SHOWMAN – HAYDEN SHUMAKER

INTERMEDIATE 13 YEAR OLDS

1ST – Parker Dixon, 2nd – Trenten Vance

INTERMEDIATE 12 YEAR OLDS

1ST – Makenzie Strong

INTERMEDIATE MARKET SHEEP SHOWMAN – MAKENZIE STRONG

JUNIOR 11 YEAR OLDS

1st – Adalynn Achtermann, 2nd – Bristol McCracken

JUNIOR 10 YEAR OLDS

1ST – Olivia Strong, 2nd – Ava Cone

JUNIOR MARKET SHEEP SHOWMAN – OLIVIA STRONG

BEGINNERS 9 YEAR OLDS

1ST – Beau Davidson, 2nd – Pace Dixon, 3rd – Isabella Daniels

BEGINNERS 8 YEAR OLDS

1ST – Lucas Strong, 2nd – Juliet Wilson

BEGINNER MARKET SHEEP SHOWMAN – LUCAS STRONG

MARKET SHEEP SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN – HAYDEN SHOEMAKER

SWEEPSTAKES REPRESENTATIVE – HAYDEN SHOEMAKER