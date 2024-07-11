Jr. Fair market turkey show & showmanship results

The Clinton County Jr. Fair market turkey show and showmanship results from Monday are as follows:

WHITE HENS

CLASS 1

1st – Maya Ann Murphy, 2nd – Harper Chaney, 3rd – Reagan Bene, 4th – Caidance Latham,

CLASS 2

1st – Gabriel Stewart, 2nd – Jesse Kessler, 3rd – Kinley Czaika, 4th – Lily Brelsford

Class 3

1st – Madisyn Lawson, 2nd – Vincent Schnell, 3rd – Madisyn Lawson, 4th – Nathan Chaney

Class 4

1st – Logan Fugate, 2nd – Logan Fugate, 3rd – Jason Wiget, 4th – Natalie Adae

RESERVE CHAMPION WHITE HEN – LOGAN FUGATE

GRAND CHAMPION WHITE HEN – LOGAN FUGATE

WHITE TOMS

Class 1

1st – Lydia Murphy, 2nd – Braxton Grier, 3rd – Lily Brelsford, 4th – Regan Bene, 5th – Caidance Latham

Class 2

1st – Harper Chaney, 2nd – Warren Murphy, 3rd – Nathan Chaney, 4th – Jesse Kessler, 5th – Lydia Murphy

Class 3

1st – Noah Adae, 2nd – Maya Ann Murphy, 3rd – Silas Murphy, 4th – Kinley Czaika, 5th – Gabriel Stewart

Class 4

1st – Ava Hester, 2nd – Vincent Schnell, 3rd – Isaak Adae, 4th – Isaak Adae, 5th – Noah Adae

Class 5

1st – Bryson Schutte 2nd – Ava Hester, 3rd – Alia Hester, 4th – Bryson Schutte, 5th – Natalie Adae, 6th – Alia Hester

RESERVE CHAMPION WHITE TOM – BRYSON SCHUTTE

GRAND CHAMPION – AVA HESTER

RESERVE CHAMPION OVERALL WHITE – LOGAN FUGATE

GRAND CHAMPION OVERALL WHITE – AVA HESTER

BRONZ HENS

Class 1

1st – Jesse Kessler, 2nd – Nathan Chaney, 3rd – Gabriel Stewart, 4th – Harper Chaney

Class 3

1st – Natalie Adae, 2nd – Asher Adae, 3rd – Braxton Grier, 4th – Lily Brelsford

Class 4

1st – Noah Adae, 2nd – Jason Wiget, 3rd – Isaak Adae, 4th – Gabriel Stewart

RESERVE BRONZ HEN- JASON WIGET

GRAND CHAMPION BRONZ HEN – NATALIE ADAE

BRONZ TOMS

Class 1

1st – Vincent Schnell, 2nd – Vincent Schnell, 3rd – Jason Wiget, 4th – Lily Brelsford

Class 2

1st – Isaak Adae, 2nd – Noah Adae, 3rd – Jason Wiget, 4th – Natalie Adae

RESERVE CHAMPION BRONZ TOM – NOAH ADAE

GRAND CHAMPION BRONZE TOM – ISAAK ADAE

RESERVE CHAMPION OVERALL BRONZE – NOAH ADAE

GRAND CHAMPION OVERALL BRONZE – ISAAK ADAE

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET TURKEY – AVA HESTER

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET TURKEY – LOGAN FUGATE

MARKET TURKEY SHOW SHOWMANSHIP

Senior 17-18 Year Olds

1st – Ava Hester, 2nd – Logan Fugate, 3rd – Bryson Schutte

Senior 14-16 Year Olds

1st – Warren Murphy, 2nd – Isaak Adae, 3rd – Caidance Latham, 4th – Madisyn Lawson, 5th – Gabriel Stewart, 6th – Jesse Kessler

Intermediate 12-13 Year Olds

1st – Alia Hester, 2nd – Noah Adae, 3rd – Lily Brelsford, 4th – Lydia Murphy, 5th – Nathan Chaney

Junior 10-11 Year Olds

1st – Natalie Adae, 2nd – Kinley Czaika, 3rd – Silas Murphy, 4th – Reagan Bene, 5th – Harper Chaney, 6th – Braxton Grier

Beginner 8 Year Olds

1st – Asher Adae, 2nd – Vincent Schnell