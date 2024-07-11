Jr. Fair market turkey show & showmanship results

The Clinton County Jr. Fair market turkey show and showmanship results from Monday are as follows:
WHITE HENS
CLASS 1
1st – Maya Ann Murphy, 2nd – Harper Chaney, 3rd – Reagan Bene, 4th – Caidance Latham,
CLASS 2
1st – Gabriel Stewart, 2nd – Jesse Kessler, 3rd – Kinley Czaika, 4th – Lily Brelsford
Class 3
1st – Madisyn Lawson, 2nd – Vincent Schnell, 3rd – Madisyn Lawson, 4th – Nathan Chaney
Class 4
1st – Logan Fugate, 2nd – Logan Fugate, 3rd – Jason Wiget, 4th – Natalie Adae
RESERVE CHAMPION WHITE HEN – LOGAN FUGATE
GRAND CHAMPION WHITE HEN – LOGAN FUGATE
WHITE TOMS
Class 1
1st – Lydia Murphy, 2nd – Braxton Grier, 3rd – Lily Brelsford, 4th – Regan Bene, 5th – Caidance Latham
Class 2
1st – Harper Chaney, 2nd – Warren Murphy, 3rd – Nathan Chaney, 4th – Jesse Kessler, 5th – Lydia Murphy
Class 3
1st – Noah Adae, 2nd – Maya Ann Murphy, 3rd – Silas Murphy, 4th – Kinley Czaika, 5th – Gabriel Stewart
Class 4
1st – Ava Hester, 2nd – Vincent Schnell, 3rd – Isaak Adae, 4th – Isaak Adae, 5th – Noah Adae
Class 5
1st – Bryson Schutte 2nd – Ava Hester, 3rd – Alia Hester, 4th – Bryson Schutte, 5th – Natalie Adae, 6th – Alia Hester
RESERVE CHAMPION WHITE TOM – BRYSON SCHUTTE
GRAND CHAMPION – AVA HESTER
RESERVE CHAMPION OVERALL WHITE – LOGAN FUGATE
GRAND CHAMPION OVERALL WHITE – AVA HESTER
BRONZ HENS
Class 1
1st – Jesse Kessler, 2nd – Nathan Chaney, 3rd – Gabriel Stewart, 4th – Harper Chaney
Class 3
1st – Natalie Adae, 2nd – Asher Adae, 3rd – Braxton Grier, 4th – Lily Brelsford
Class 4
1st – Noah Adae, 2nd – Jason Wiget, 3rd – Isaak Adae, 4th – Gabriel Stewart
RESERVE BRONZ HEN- JASON WIGET
GRAND CHAMPION BRONZ HEN – NATALIE ADAE
BRONZ TOMS
Class 1
1st – Vincent Schnell, 2nd – Vincent Schnell, 3rd – Jason Wiget, 4th – Lily Brelsford
Class 2
1st – Isaak Adae, 2nd – Noah Adae, 3rd – Jason Wiget, 4th – Natalie Adae
RESERVE CHAMPION BRONZ TOM – NOAH ADAE
GRAND CHAMPION BRONZE TOM – ISAAK ADAE
RESERVE CHAMPION OVERALL BRONZE – NOAH ADAE
GRAND CHAMPION OVERALL BRONZE – ISAAK ADAE
RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET TURKEY – AVA HESTER
GRAND CHAMPION MARKET TURKEY – LOGAN FUGATE
MARKET TURKEY SHOW SHOWMANSHIP
Senior 17-18 Year Olds
1st – Ava Hester, 2nd – Logan Fugate, 3rd – Bryson Schutte
Senior 14-16 Year Olds
1st – Warren Murphy, 2nd – Isaak Adae, 3rd – Caidance Latham, 4th – Madisyn Lawson, 5th – Gabriel Stewart, 6th – Jesse Kessler
Intermediate 12-13 Year Olds
1st – Alia Hester, 2nd – Noah Adae, 3rd – Lily Brelsford, 4th – Lydia Murphy, 5th – Nathan Chaney
Junior 10-11 Year Olds
1st – Natalie Adae, 2nd – Kinley Czaika, 3rd – Silas Murphy, 4th – Reagan Bene, 5th – Harper Chaney, 6th – Braxton Grier
Beginner 8 Year Olds
1st – Asher Adae, 2nd – Vincent Schnell