Jr. Fair swine breeding show & showmanship results

The Clinton County Jr. Fair swine breeding show and showmanship results from Sunday are as follows:

Dec. Duroc

1st – Luke Johnson, 2nd – Kegan Smithson

Jan. Duroc

1st – Luke Johnson 2nd – Wade Smith, 3rd – Owen Smith, 4th – Talon Pasko

Feb Duroc

1st – Luke Johnson, 2nd – Wyatt McKay

CHAMPION DUROC – Luke Johnson

RESERVE CHAMPION – Luke Johnson

Jan Hamp

1st – Adalynn Achtermann

Feb Hamp

1st – Adlynn Achtermann

CHAMPION HAMP – Adalynn Achtermann

RESERVE HAMP – Adalynn Achtermann

Dec York

1st Aaron Rolfe, 2nd – Adalynn Achtermann

Jan York

1st – Ethan Shephard

Feb York

1st – Haley Schneder

CHAMPION YORK – Haley Schneder

RESERVE CHAMPION YORK – Aaron Rolfe

Jan Spot

1st – Johnathon Nause, 2nd – Johnathon Nause

Feb Spot

1st – Haley Schneder, 2nd – Alex Wiget

CHAMPION SPOT – HALEY SCHNEDER

RESERVE CHAMPION SPOT – JONATHAN NAUSE

Dec Poland

1st – Aubrie Bradshaw

Jan Poland

1st – Aaron Rolfe

CHAMPION POLAND – AARON ROLFE

RESERVE CHAMPION POLAND – AUBRIE BRADSHAW

Dec Chester

1st – Jessee Stewart

Jan Chester

1st – Owen Bradshaw

CHAMPION CHESTER – JESSEE STEWART

RESERVE CHAMPTION CHESTER – OWEN BRADSHAW

Jan Landrace

1st – Luke Johnson

CHAMPION LANDRACE – LUKE JOHNSON

Jan Hereford

1st – Wade Smith

CHAMPION HEREFORD – WADE SMITH

Dec Berk

1st – Aaron Rolfe

CHAMPION BERK – AARON ROLFE

Jan Tamworth

1st – Owen Smith

CHAMPION TAMWORTH – OWEN SMITH

Dec Crossbreds

1st – Kendall DeBold, 2nd – Carson Bickel, 3rd – Samantha Woodruff, 4th – Jessee Stewart, 5th – Kylie Woodruff

Jan Crossbreds

1st – Hunter Wood, 2nd – Haley Schneder, 3rd – Johnathon Nause, 4th – Gracie Kachler, 5th – Cassie Hargis

Jan Crossbreds

1st – Carson Bickel, 2nd – Taylor Barber, 3rd – Emery McGraw, 4th – Tyler Curry, 5th – Cassie Hargis

CHAMPION JAN CROSSBREDS – CARSON BICKEL

RESERVE JAN CROSSBREDS – TAYLOR BARBER

Feb Crossbreds

1st – Jessee Stewart, 2nd – Taylor Barber, 3rd – Owen Smith, 4th – Colt McCay, 5th – Hunter Holbert

CHAMPION CROSSBRED – JESSEE STEWART

RESERVE CHAMPION CROSSBRED – CARSON BICKEL

Top 5 Overall

GRAND OVERALL – LUKE JOHNSON

RESERVE GRAND OVERALL – JESSEE STEWART

3RD OVERALL – JESSEE STEWART

4TH OVERALL – CARSON BICKEL

5TH OVERALL – OWEN SMITH

6TH OVERALL – LUKE JOHNSON

SHOWMANSHIP 13 YRS & YOUNGER

OVERALL JR. SHOWMEN – OWEN SMITH

RESERVE JR. SHOWMEN – ADALYNN ACHTERMANN

3RD OVERALL – OWEN BRADSHAW

4TH – CARSON BICKEL

5TH – KYLIE WOODRUFF

6TH – KEGAN SMITHSON

SR. DIVISION SHOWMANSHIP 14 YRS & OLDER

OVERALL SENIOR SHOWMEN – JESSEE STEWART

RESERVE SENIOR SHOWMEN – HALEY SCHNEDER

3RD. OVERALL – WADE SMITH

4TH – SAMANTHA WOODRUFF

5TH – HUNTER WOOD

6TH – TAYLOR BARBER