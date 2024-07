Elizabeth Schiff was named the overall grand champion for her market lamb at Wednesday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair market lamb show. She is pictured with judge Kalen Poe. Photos by Phyllis Cocklin Hayden Shumaker was named the overall reserve champion for her market lamb at Wednesday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair market lamb show. She is pictured with judge Kalen Poe.

