Davis honored to serve as fair queen

Clinton County Fair Queen Anna Davis (center), and her nieces Evelyn and Ellie Edgington, pose together for a photograph. Serena Hammond | News Journal 2024 Clinton County Fair Queen Anna Davis. 2024 Clinton County Fair Queen Anna Davis.

WILMINGTON — In the heart of Clinton County, the Jr. Fair Queen title is a coveted honor, and this year, the crown belongs to Anna Davis, a young woman who has been an integral part of the fair community for over eight years.

Anna Davis’s journey began in the rural expanse between Goshen and Blanchester. “I grew up in between Goshen and Blanchester,” she said. “During high school, I attended Laurel Oaks where my area of study was equine science and management.” Her background reflects a deep-seated love for animals — a passion she has nurtured from a young age.

This year marks a significant milestone for Anna, as she ventured into showing horses for the first time. “This year was my first year showing horses and my second year exhibiting shotgun,” she explained.

Anna’s decision to compete for the Clinton County Fair Queen title stems from her strong sense of community. “As a showman for over eight years at Clinton County, we all become family. To be the queen is kind of like being the glue that holds all of us together. I strive to keep our family together,” she said.

As the Clinton County Fair Queen, Anna has embraced a variety of responsibilities. “Some of my responsibilities include setting an example to the younger generation, ensuring safety on the grounds, helping out with shows, passing out ribbons, and guiding princes and princesses for the day,” she said.

Her role extends beyond ceremonial duties, embodying leadership and mentorship for the next generation of fair participants.

When asked what advice she has for young girls aspiring to follow in her footsteps, she said, “Do it! Please get involved within our wonderful county. Being queen is such a wonderful opportunity and a great honor.”

Looking ahead, Anna has clear aspirations. “I plan to become a horse trainer and one day own my own barn,” she said. Her future goals are a natural extension of her lifelong passion for animals and her dedication to the equine industry.

Beyond her official duties and future ambitions, Anna is a well-rounded individual with a variety of interests. “I have shown or owned almost everything from quail and rabbits to horses,” she shared. “In my free time, I enjoy fishing, pheasant hunting, and horseback riding.”

Her journey, driven by passion, community, and dedication, showcases the essence of what it means to be part of the Clinton County Fair family.