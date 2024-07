Reese DeBold was named the grand champion for her market hog at Thursday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair market swine show. DeBold is pictured with the judge of the show, Jason Corya. Photos by Elizabeth Clark Jessee Stewart was named the reserve champion for her market hog. She is shown with the judge, Jason Corya. Exhibitors competed hard at Thursday’s market hog show.

