Jason Flint Memorial Jeep Jam set for July 20

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) 1224 will host the first-annual Jason Flint Memorial Jeep Jam on Saturday, July 20, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will be held at 141 E. Sugartree St. in Wilmington and promises an afternoon full of fun, community spirit, and charity.

Jeep enthusiasts and the general public are invited to join the festivities, with all proceeds benefiting the Jason Flint Memorial Foundation.

This foundation was established to honor the memory of Jason Flint, a 17-year-old Blanchester resident who tragically lost his life in a single-vehicle accident on May 26 on Settlemyre Road south of Wilmington Road in Warren County.

The entry fee for participants is $15, which grants them the chance to compete for the best Jeep award and the special duck for the most customized Jeep. Attendees can look forward to a variety of attractions, including door prizes, food, cold drinks available with ticket purchase, and an array of ducks for sale.

For more information about the event, interested parties can contact the organizers at 937-728-6983 or 937-728-8212.