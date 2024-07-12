Winners named at Jr. Fair cattle show

Carson Barton was named grand champion at Tuesday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair market beef show. From left to right, Peyton Lilly, judge of the show Wess Richey, Carson Barton, and Taylor Barton. Photos by Phyllis Cocklin Emily Goodwin was named reserve champion at Tuesday’s market beef show. From left to right, judge Wess Richey, Emily Goodwin, and Beef Ambassador Bella Earley. Cooper Dillion won the supreme overall heifer prize at Tuesday’s cattle show. From left to right, Carrie Dillion, Kylie Chavez, judge of the show Wess Richey, David Dillion, Cooper Dillion, and Laura Dillion. Taylor Barton won the reserve overall heifer prize at Tuesday’s cattle show. From left to right, Mrs. Barton, judge Wess Richey, Taylor Barton, and Peyton Lilly. Hayden Shumaker won the grand champion feeder calf prize at Tuesday’s cattle show. From left to right, Beef Ambassador Bella Earley, Jay Molitor, judge of the show Wess Richey, Hayden Shumaker, Nick Shumaker, and Henslee Shumaker. Sydney Schneder won the reserve champion feeder calf prize at Tuesday’s cattle show. From left to right, Beef Ambassador Bella Earley, Delaney Schneder, judge of the show Wess Richey, Mrs. and Mr. Schneder, and Sydney Schneder. Carson Bickel won the grand supreme senior champion cow prize at Tuesday’s cattle show. From left to right are Donald Bickel, Carson Bickel, and Emily Matthews. Emmie Danku won the reserve supreme senior champion cow prize at Tuesday’s cattle show. Carson Bickel won the grand champion junior champion heifer prize. He is pictured with Donald Bickel. Carson Bickel won the reserve champion junior champion heifer prize. He is pictured with Donald Bickel.

